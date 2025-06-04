Politics
Ambassador Fadjroel-PM Tajikistan discussing investment in alumina 2 US $
Wednesday June 4, 2025 – 19:26 WIB
Elshinta.com – Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Kazakhstan and to the Republic of Tadjikistan, Dr. M. Fadjroel Rachman met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tadjikistan, some time ago some time ago.
In a written statement received by Elshinta, Ambassador Fadjroel had expressed his gratitude for the Tajikistan investment plan for the treatment of alumina in Indonesia at the start of 2 billion US dollars. “And this will develop even greater for needs,” he said.
In addition, it is also planned to treat Indonesian export palm oil in Tajikistan as “green products” for the markets of surrounding countries like Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgistan, as well as the Chinese border.
Ambassador Fadjroel also sent the initiative to continue collaboration between Indonesia and Tajikistan in the exchange of knowledge, technology and investment in water electricity (hydro-electric). This was transmitted by President Joko Widodo to Prime Minister Tadjikistan Qohir Rasulzoda at the World Water Forum meeting in 2024 in Bali last year.
This is a strategic and promising project since the experience and capacities of Tajikistan offer around 90% of water electricity for their country, as well as the sale of electricity to neighboring countries.
As an information, the largest Indonesian water electricity project is now in the Kayan, Bulungan, North Kalimantan river with potential of more than 13,000 megawatts. And one of them is to meet the energy needs of the capital of the archipelago (IKN) to become “Green Smart City”.
“Previously, President Joko Widodo also transmitted the opportunity to cooperate knowledge, technology and investment in Papua linked to the potential for electricity from the Mamberamo river which has a potential of 24,000 megawatts,” said dubbed.
The increase in investment relations with these two countries, according to the Ambassador Fadjroel, is also the implementation of the vision of Asta Cita of President Prabowo suffered, namely downstream and industrialization to increase the additional value of the country.
Ambassador Fadjroel also praised the presence of the director of investments and between Indonesia Hernando Wahahyono, Tadjikistan. At the same time, invited to Astana Kazakhstan to explore cooperation with the sovereign fund “Samruk-Kazyna” which manages assets of 81 billion US dollars, while and between around 1 Billion of US dollars.
Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda and Foreign Affairs Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin also appreciated the progress of Indonesian diplomatic relations and Tadjikistan which had been established for 31 years. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhriddin also expressed his gratitude for the celebration of the Indonesian diplomatic reception which was held for the first time in Dushanbe by the Indonesian Embassy of Astana on November 1, 2024 with the theme “Wonderful Indonesia”.
The event was followed by all foreign embassies, international organizations and the Tajikistan government. In addition to assessing educational cooperation so far, around 300 students from Tajikistan have received scholarships in Indonesia.
At the same time, Ambassador Fadjroel also informed the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tadjikistan linked to the expected arrival of the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono in Kazakhstan and Tadjikistan in 2025.
During the meeting of the Ambassador Fadjroel and the Minister of Foreign Affairs In Propiono, some time ago, in Jakarta and Abu Dhabi, it was discussed that the plan to visit Kazakhstan and Tajikistan was a priority to improve Indonesian diplomatic relations with Central Asia, in particular after Indonesia became a member of the BRICS and the finalization of signature of the Indonese free trade agreement.
“He should also be underlined in the cultural diplomacy of Pencak Silat through the Tajikistan Pencak Silat Federation which developed very quickly. Also the achievements of Kazakhstan Penck Silat Association which won 13 gold medals in the Asian championship in Bukhara, and 10 gold medals in the world championship in Abu Dhabi.
Ambassador Fadjroel is in Tajikistan to attend the high -level international conference on the preservation of 2025 glaciers which was held on May 29 to 31, 2025, which was opened by President Emomali Rahmon. The activity was also followed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, ARMANATHA Christiawan Nasir and the special delegation of the United Nations for water problems, RETNO MARSUDI. (DWI / TER)
