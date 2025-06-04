



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trumps Big Bill, making his way through the congress, will reduce the taxes of 3.7 billions of dollars, but will also increase the deficits of 2.4 billions of dollars during the next decade, according to an analysis published Wednesday by the Office budget of the non -partisan congress.

The CBO also estimates an increase of 10.9 million people without health insurance under the bill, including 1.4 million which is in the country without legal status in the programs funded by the State. The package would reduce federal expenses or expenses, of 1.3 dollars during this period, said the budget office.

The analysis arrives at a crucial moment in the legislative process while Trump pushes the Congress to have the final product on his desktop to connect by July 4. The work of the CBO, which for decades was the official guardian of the legislation at the Congress, will be weighed by the legislators and other people seeking to understand the budgetary impacts of the adorable 1,000 pages package.

Before the release of the CBOS, the leaders of the White House and the Republicans criticized the Budget Office in a preventive campaign designed to sow doubt in its conclusions.

Pressure secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that CBO had been historically erroneous and that the head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, said that the CBO was wrong because it had underestimated the potential revenues of the trumps in the first round of tax alternatives in 2017. The CBO said last year the receipts was 1.5% of dollars or 5.6% higher than 5.6% higher than 5.6% higher than Planned, largely due to inflation during the COVID-199 Pandemic in 2021.

Leavitt has also suggested that CBOS employees are biased, even if some budget workers are faced with strict ethical rules, including restrictions on campaign donations and political activity to ensure objectivity and impartiality.

In addition to the costs of the bill, the CBO had previously estimated that 8.6 million people would no longer have health care and 4 million less would have food coupons each month due to the changes in the legislation proposed in Medicaid and other programs.

The bill, called The One Big Beautiful Bill Act after the Presidents' own sentence, get a path through Congress, as the absolute priority of the Republicans, who control both the Chamber and the Senate and face strong opposition from the Democrats at each stage of the process.

Democrats call it prevailing on a large ugly bill.

All in all, the package aims to extend the income tax alternatives of individuals who had been approved in 2017, but will expire in December if the Congress fails to act, while adding new ones, especially no tax on advice. It also includes a massive accumulation of $ 350 billion for border security, deportations and national security.

To help cover lost income, Republicans want to reduce certain federal expenses. They propose to eliminate tax lounge from the green energy set up during the presidency of the Democrat Joe Biden. New work requirements for some adults up to 65 years old on Medicaid and the additional nutrition assistance program, known as Snap, would begin in December 2026 and should lead to less expenses for these programs.

The package would also provide an increase of $ 4 billions of nations debt, which is now 36 billions of dollars, to allow more loans. The Treasury provides that the debt limit will have to be increased this summer to pay the already accumulated nations.

Now in its 50th year, the CBO was created by law after the Congress sought to assert its control, as indicated in the Constitution, during the budgetary process, in part by creating the new office as an alternative to the Office of White Houses of Management and Budget.

Composed of 275 economists, analysts and other employees, the CBO says that it seeks to provide the congress with objective and impartial information on budgetary and economic problems.

Its current director, Phillip Swagel, a former head of the Treasury department in the republican administration of President George W. Bushs, was renewed in a four -year term in 2023.

