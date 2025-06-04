Politics
Trump broadcasts frustrations with XI and Jerome Powell on elusive economic objectives
President Donald wins on the fly of the day the day after publications on social networks revealed his frustrations with the decision -makers he needs to obtain some of his main economic objectives.
Early Wednesday morning, Trump stressed New data from the private payroll processor ADP showing the total of the lowest monthly jobs since March 2023 as an additional proof that the federal reserve should reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing for consumers and businesses.
ADP number !!! “Too late” Powell must now reduce the rate. It is incredible !!! Europe has lowered nine times! Trump wrote on his social platform Truth, referring to the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. (The European Central Bank has in fact reduced interest rates seven times since last June.)
The remarks extend the longtime and unprecedented pressure campaign to the Fed chief, whom he invited to the White House last week, then renewed his request that interest rates be reduced in person. The meeting caused a laconic declaration of the central bank emphasizing its independence of political influence.
Trumps early Wednesday, Trumps came after a separation of the day after his efforts to conclude a new trade agreement with China and its president, Xi Jinping.
I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Asset wrote at 2:17
After campaigning on immediate economic relief for American households, Trump spent his first months in the White House trying to rewrite the rules of world trade in favor of the Americas. In the process, he and his senior officials sought to verify the expectations of voters, American pressures for trade agreements with dozens of countries that have proven to be less eager to quickly conclude new pacts than the administration had not hoped.
Meanwhile, court decisions have erased part of the presidents of the unprecedented price, which, according to economists, could increasingly trigger higher inflation in parallel with lower growth and higher unemployment.
Trump also makes criticism of his draft Mass expenses of Elon Musk before his deepest and best -made ally after the framework of multi -loving technology qualified the disgusting abomination package on Tuesday. NBC News reported on Wednesday that the president of the room, Mike Johnson, said that Trump was not happy with Musk 180 on his program. The president did not directly comment on the remarks of the musks.
The non -partisan congress budget office now provides that the bill will add 2.4 billions of dollars to national debt over the next 10 years.
Trump dismissed these concerns, using the presidential chair to attribute the blame to those he perceives as obstacles to his messages of the economic agenda that senior officials in the amplify administration.
The president said that he thought that the president of the FED made a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which puts us in an economic disadvantage for China and other countries, said press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said last week about his meeting with Powell. The presidents were very vocal on this subject, both publicly and now, I can also reveal in private.
The upcoming economic data threatens to go beyond the frustrations of the presidents again. Analysts expect new federal data later this week displayed 125,000 job gains in the United States last month, less than the 177,000 added in April. This report should publish on Friday morning, one day after the European Central Bank is widely awaited To reduce rates again when it updates its monetary policy on Thursday.
But the economic prospects of Europe is much more uncertain than those of the United States. Inflation in the euro zone now hovers below the BCE lens by 2% as the block increased Only 0.3% in the first quarter. Germany, generally the economic engine of the region, has contracted Two consecutive years and commercial tension could worsen things. In general, EU growth has been struck by lower energy prices, slower salary growth and a strengthening currency that has all put pressure on commercial activity.
On the other hand, Goldman Sachs expects the US gross domestic product to increase by more than 3% in the second quarter.
If Trump has been frustrated so far, he can always organize cards to implement his program more, although this can imply to strengthen himself on certain key questions. Earlier this week, the governor of the Fed, Christopher Waller, one named by Trump gave an updated view of the economic landscape.
To date, I see risks downwards for economic activity and employment and rising risks of inflation in the second half of 2025, Waller said on a conference in South Korea on Monday, but how these risks are evolving is strongly linked to the evolution of commercial policy.
