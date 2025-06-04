Prime Minister Narendra Modi should go to Rio de Janeiro next month to attend the BRICS summit, sources said here. The rally is closely monitored by the United States Administration Trump which sees it as a counterweight to the G-7 group of the developed nations. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping should assist, as well as the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Indonesia.

The presence of Mr. Modis during the event comes shortly after the four -day conflict with Pakistan and New Normal Indias on the fight against terror. Any joint declaration on cross -border terrorism by the largely economic grouping will be important for India, officials said. Any meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which Mr. Modi lastly met on the sidelines of the previous Summit Brics in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, will also be monitored with interest, given the support of Chinese in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and plans to reset bilateral links with the restart of the Kilash Mansarovar Yatra Indian scraps in Tibet in June.

Rub the United States in the wrong direction

In addition, discussions on the BRICS on the use of alternative or national currencies for trade are likely to trigger reactions in the United States, given the warnings in recent months by the American president Donald Trump against any de-shorting plan by the BRICS, and earlier this week by the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Luxe Strikers in Washington.

Speaking on Tuesday at the USISPF industry forum, Mr. Lutnick said that in addition to buying military equipment in Russia, India had the United States in the wrong direction by being part of the BRICS. [BRICS countries] Let's say, passing not to support the dollar, and a hegemony of the dollar which is not the way of winning friends and influencing people in America, he added.

Rio reset

The BRICS-11, including the original members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and the new entrants Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia now represent half of the world's population and 39% of world GDP. The G-7, on the other hand, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union represents around 30% of the GDP of the worlds.

Washington -based reflection groups charge the BRICS meeting bringing together the reset of Rio, which suggests that it poses a challenge to Western savings. According to the conceptual note of Brazil Presidencys, the motto for the BRICS summit of this year will be: the strengthening of cooperation in the world of world for more inclusive and sustainable governance.

No consensus on an alternative currency

The note indicates that the summit will discuss the way of reforming institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), will increase the representation of developing countries in management positions and reflects the world's contributions to the world economy. In particular, it highlights development initiatives such as the new development bank and the provision of emergency reserves, but makes no mention of the use of alternative currencies.

In March of this year, the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar had said that India had no policy to try to replace the dollar and even declared that there was no position of unified BRICS on the issue. Mr. Jaishankar is expected to go to Washington just before the BRICS summit, to attend the meeting of quadruple foreign ministers organized by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 1. India and the United States also wish to announce the first part of the bilateral trade agreement before July 9, which is the deadline for Trump administrations to impose reciprocal rates.

Special guests

The BRICS Summit on July 6 and 7, will also follow two weeks after the G-7 summit in Kanaskis, Canada, where the newly elected Prime Minister Mike Carney has not so far invited Mr. Modi as a special invitation, although other emerging nations such as Brazil, South Africa and Mexico have been expressed. Sources have indicated that official invitations to special guest countries will be sent this weekend.

India has been invited to G-7 and G-8 events on many previous occasions in the past two decades, and Mr. Modi has attended each G-7 summit since 2019.