France to finally present a plan to stop the channel migrant boats | Politics | News





France will offer a plan in the next six weeks to intercept the migrant boats of the chain in the water, it appeared this evening. After years of criticism on their inaction, the sources of the French Interior Ministry suggested that they will target the boats within 300 meters from the beaches. They hope that this will prevent smugglers from using the so-called taxi boats to collect migrants waiting in the water. French President Emmanuel Macron wanted the strategy to be ready for the Francoco-British on July 8, when he met Sir Keir Starmer in London.

France will also introduce six new patrol boats that will intercept taxi boats and rescue migrants. Paris refused to allow their police officers to intercept migrants in the water because they fear that it can endanger lies. A source from the French Ministry of the Interior declared to the Telegraph: we are aware of the high issues involved in sea interventions and the need to adapt our doctrine of action. Today, our intervention can only take place to save a boat already at sea, in particular due to the problems of criminal responsibility associated with any interception carried out for any other reason. We would like to change this framework so that we can operate in shallow waters, up to 300 meters from the coast, and thus intercept the taxi boats, while respecting the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Act of the Sea, known as the Montego Bay Convention. The Interministerial Committee for Immigration Control (CICI) has mandated the General Secretariat for the Sea (SGMER), which coordinates the action of states at sea, to write a proposal for the summer to change this. France prevented that 184 migrants from leaving their coasts on Saturday while a record of 1,195 migrants reached British waters on 19 small boats. This despite a new specialized unit mobilized. It was mobilized last month, includes the Daily Express, leading to affirmations that the French government makes fun of us and takes us for fools while picking up hundreds of millions.

London and Paris agreed in February to establish the walking company, a group of specialized officers with elite public power powers. The walking company will ultimately be responsible for intercepting the boats in the water. A source of border strength told Daily Express: we expected the French to be ready for Saturday, it was like a thousand. The new elite force they have created must really intensify now. Interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, told deputies on Monday that criminal gangs will have “probably” made millions of pounds of level passage this weekend alone, and that new discussions with the French Minister of the Interior take place this week in stronger action. Fury broke out during the weekend when French officers were seen standing, even taking photos, while migrants were riding in a canoe. The total of 1,195 is the highest total in the first five months of a calendar year. Some 14,812 migrants crossed the English channel this year, against 10,448 in 2024 and almost double the number of 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2064494/Channel-migrants-France-crisis-Labour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos