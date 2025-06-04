Trump says Chinas XI is difficult to conclude an agreement with a commercial dispute | Donald Trump News





Increasing strains in American-Chinese relations about the implementation of the agreement to retreat rates and commercial restrictions.

US President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was difficult and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with a few days after accused China of raping an agreement to retreat rates and commercial restrictions.

I like President XI of China, I still have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude, said Trump in an article on his social online platform Truth on Wednesday, in the midst of increasing tensions between the two nations on their pricing truce.

On Monday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would speak with Xi to eliminate differences on the tariff agreement in recent months, among the biggest business issues.

In May, the American and Chinese negotiators had concluded an agreement in Geneva which lowered the American tariffs on China goods from 145% to 30%. In exchange, China has dropped its prices on American products from 125% to 10%.

Analysts had described the agreement as unexpected, stressing that the two parties had been so largely separated from their tariff dispute. However, the agreement was considered a welcome development avoiding a greater force of strength that has annoyed the world market.

But on Monday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said that the United States had seriously violated the agreement, adding measures to defend its interests.

US violations have included sales of computer design software to Chinese companies, blocking the use of Chinese manufacturing flea of ​​the Huawei technology giant, as well as the cancellation of visas for Chinese students, said the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry also said that American shares seriously violated an agreement concluded in January during a previous telephone call between XI and Trump.

Trump also placed himself on social networks last week, accusing Beijing of having completely raped the agreement with the United States.

He did not specify what measures within the framework of the agreement on the May prices were raped. But the representative of American trade, Jamieson Greer, was then quoted in media reports, as said that Beijing had not suppressed the non-pricing barriers taken from the United States, as agreed under the agreement.

Last week, an American commercial court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority to impose most of his prices on imports from China and other countries under a law on emergency powers.

Less than 24 hours later, a federal court of appeal restored it, affirming that it was considering the appeal of governments.

