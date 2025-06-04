Politics
The Jokowi diploma is lost, Bareskrim is a shield? Law drama that is shown by power
Per day peaceful lubis-Kuhp Observer and Legal Policy
When President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he lost his original diploma, the public not only frowned, but also questioned the integrity of the entire legal system that seemed to participate in the protection of the narration. The declaration appeared just after the criminal investigation that the police announced the results of the test of the Medico-Legal Laboratory (LABFOR) which indicated that the Jokowi S-1 diploma identical with the original.
However, the large question mark is: how can Bareskrim declare that the diploma is original, while the owner really claims that the original diploma is missing? What has been tested exactly? This is where the legal oddity resides which opens up a space to suspect energy engineering.
Legal process or political documents?
The alleged report on the use of false diplomas by Jokowi, submitted by TPUA (team of defenders of Ulama and activist), is in fact a pure legal effort, as regulated in the Indonesian criminal justice system. But in its implementation, the investigations of the investigators of the criminal investigation police were in fact responsible for the aroma of the political intervention. Indications of the gaps in relation to the Holy Criminal Code of the Empire of the Indonesian Criminal Justice system since the start of the process. Many stages of the investigator do not take into account formal procedures, which makes the public doubt the final result.
While Jokowi's report to TPUA members, such as Dr. Roy Suryo, Professor Egidjana, Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma and Kurnia Tri Royani, Sh, were treated very quickly. This contrast strengthens the allegation that the law does not work in a neutral manner, but is used as a way to be able to silence criticism and civil resistance.
Truth vs power
After Bareskrim announced that the Jokowi diploma was identical to the original, not the legitimacy that grew up, but to skepticism. The public is more and more doubtful, even many believe that the declaration is only a protector of power. Investigations and polls on various social media show that the majority of people always doubt the validity of the Jokowi diploma.
Experts like Roy Suryo and Dr. Rismonpar in fact have in fact carried out its own digital medico-legal analysis and have found that the results of the criminal survey laboratory are inversely proportional to 180 degrees with their results. In the legal system, this type of defense is valid and guaranteed by the code of criminal procedure. And if this continuous case of the court's investigation and stadium, TPUA defendants have the right to present expert witnesses and legal evidence according to law.
Risk of return against the police
If the investigator continues to force an increase in the status of an investigation into the investigation into Roy CS, then he must prepare for the legal consequences which are not light. Given that when data and evidence are faced with the court and the results of the laboratory test announced by criminal investigation have proven to be deactivated by the methodology, the credibility of law enforcement establishments will collapse. It is not only a question of diploma, but a question of responsibility of the State.
Even more ironic, Jokowi rather admitted that his original diploma was lost and has shown only a letter of loss which has not been reported to the police. In fact, in a legal case which makes the document the main problem, the evidence must be in control of the investigator and can be examined objectively. The loss statement actually becomes a shield, not clarifications.
Political prediction: cases can stagnate or forced
From the point of view of the political power of power, it is not impossible that this case does not continue. The patients, or even stopping an investigation, without reasonable explanation, could be a scenario chosen in order to reduce the troubles. But if he is still forced to address the courts, the community does not need to be surprised if the process is strange, because from the start, the legal substance has been overshadowed by conflicts of interest.
What is clear, the development of this case will not only test the validity of the Jokowi diploma, but will also become a mirror to what extent the police can still trust the era of democracy which is increasingly eroded by the interests of the elite.
Blanket:
In a state of healthy law, integrity and transparency are the basis. But when a diploma of a president is called into question and the legal institution takes refuge behind the recognition of the loss, it is not only the validity of the documents that are doubted, but also the moral validity of the government itself.
