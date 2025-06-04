“Even Pakistan, Masood Azhar has not used this word”: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi on Swipe to PM Modi | Latest news from India





Bharatiya Janata’s party criticized the deputy for the Congress Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for his remarks of “delivery” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the party of insulting the Indian army. The national BJP parallel and the deputy of Rajya Sabha Sudhanshu Trivedi praised Prime Minister Modi as the “Lion of Mother India”. (Ani) Party spokesman and deputy for Rajya Sabha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, at a press conference, said that the congress echoed the kind of language against the Indian army, which is not even used by terrorists supported by Pakistan. Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, qualifying his interpretation of the results of Lok Sabha distorted and irresponsible “. Read also | Believe from the BJP to the Tharoor advice to Rahul Gandhi after the PM Modi made the remark: “Pakistani propaganda” “The level of intelligence and wisdom of someone who sees less than three points receiving his third attempt at electoral results as a success, and considers being elected as the Prime Minister for the third time as a defeat, is obvious. I want to ask the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi insulted the army, using the Master Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed did not use, “said Trivedi, quoted by Ani. Citing a series of historical developments on the Congress watch, from Pakistan occupying part of the Indian territory to Gandhi himself by moving Western indifference to the alleged democratic slide in India under the Modi government, Trivedi declared that history was full of these stories of surrender from the Nehru-Gandhi family. He also praised Prime Minister Modi as the “Lion by Mother India”. Read also | Aadithya Thackeray alleges the “dirty policy of the BJP operation, echo, calls for a special session of the Parliament The leader of the BJP also noted controversial comments from various leaders of the opposition block in India, which met on Tuesday and demanded a special parliament session after Operation Sindoor, and said it had been exposed. “India is in their name, but Pakistan is in their hearts,” he added. What does Rahul Gandhi say about the PM Modi? Rahul Gandhi had allegedly allegedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi went after an appeal from US President Donald Trump during the Indian-Pakistani military conflict. “A call came from Trump and Narendra Ji immediately went-the story is a witness, it is the character of the BJP-RSS, they still bow,” he said. Read also | The head of the Congress suggests a ceasefire with the Maoists, the BJP allegates the policies of the voting bank The Indian government has already rejected Trump’s mediation demand between India and Pakistan to stop military actions on both sides, Trivedi said and made a hit the American president in an apparent reference to his penchant to make wild affirmations. 'Name Narendra, Kaam Adrender': the new remarks of Pawan Khera Meanwhile, the head of the congress, Pawan Khera, shot a new salvo to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday and said: “The truth of this person is – 'Naam Narender, Kaam Adrender'” Regarding the Safran Party, Khera said: “The history of their organization is that of cowardice, and when a person like this manages the country, the future of the country is in danger.” “In the past 22 days, the American president said more than 12 times that he had used the commercial threat to hit a ceasefire. In the past few days, have you heard something from the PM?” He added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/even-pakistan-masood-azhar-didnt-use-this-word-bjp-slams-rahul-gandhi-over-swipe-at-pm-modi-101749023593134.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos