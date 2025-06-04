



The BBC was forced from the defensive after the White House of Donald Trump accused the national diffuser of having reduced a history on the War of Israel-Hamas.

Yesterday, the press of Trump dry Karoline Leavitt said that the BBC had to “correct and eliminate” an article on deaths and injuries near a Rafah aid distribution center, Gaza.

The BBC retaliated this morning, saying that Leavitt was “completely false” to say that the story was deleted and had rather updated its title throughout the day.

“We have not deleted any history and we are standing next to our journalism,” said a BBC statement. “Our news and our titles on the incident of the Sunday aid distribution center were updated throughout the day with the latest death figures because they came from various sources. These have always been clearly awarded, the first figure of 15 of the doctors, through the 31 killed of the Hamas Health Hospital of the Hamas Health to the last declaration of the Red Cross.

The BBC concluded that it “welcomed the support of the White House” in its call for “immediate access” to Gaza, with international journalists currently prohibited from the region.

But this may not be the case anytime soon. Leavitt had previously criticized “some in the media”, seeming to refer partly to the BBC, as “speaking of Hamas with total truth”.

The BBC reporting on the 20 -month war was constantly under the spotlight, launched in the last 24 hours by the criticism of Leavitt.

On Tuesday, at least 27 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire near the help point, local officials said by Hamas. Speaking earlier at the BBC, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said that Gaza had become “worse than hell on earth”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2025/06/bbc-defends-itself-from-donald-trump-gaza-criticism-1236422857/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

