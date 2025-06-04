



In a major development, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the president and imprisoned, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced his decision to assume the role of party owner, just before a planned national protest movement.

The announcement was made by the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, at a conference with the media outside the Adiala prison after meeting Khan. He said that Imran Khan would direct the protest campaign behind bars, all the instructions transmitted by the opposition chief Omar Ayub Khan.

Read more: Netanyahu's TEMU version: Bilawal slides at Modi at the UN

Last week, Imran Khan had urged the public to prepare for a country demonstration in a shared article on his official account X (formerly Twitter), although PTI did not reveal who manages his social media in his absence. The call for protest came one day after his sister Aleema Khan proposed a formula to design for his possible release.

Lawyer Gohar has rejected reports suggesting his dismissal as a party president, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, would not lead the next demonstrations. Instead, various figures within the party would be awarded separate responsibilities. He added that PTI had remained open to dialogue with the establishment and had not closed the door on the negotiations.

Explaining the importance of the new title, the Pti Raoof Hasan strategist noted that the founding president gave the impression that Imran Khan was no longer active. The role of the chief boss, he said, reflects the authority and continuous leadership of Khans, especially since he is about to direct the protest campaign. Hasan also warned that after this decision, the authorities can impose other restrictions or isolate Khan.

Read more: Ig Islamabad wins hearts for a progressive response after the murder of Sana Yousafs

The former president of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, supported the decision, citing legal obstacles preventing Khan from officially holding the presidency of the party. He compared the chief pattern role to that of a “rehbar”, a symbolic leadership title also used in the past by political figures like Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Nawaz Sharif when they are disqualified from the Office.

Meanwhile, internal rockets in the PTI continue to surface. Raoof Hasan denied that Imran Khans is not supposed to approach a possible fragmentation of the parties. However, factional disputes have been obvious in the past year, in particular around the presidency of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and leadership roles in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. Although Junaid Akbar was recently appointed head of the provincial section and president of PAC appointed, Imran Khan initially asked him to resign from a role but then allowed him to keep the two.

Despite these tensions, PTI maintains that Khan's leadership remains at the heart of the management and the strategy of the parties now more officially reaffirmed by his new position as chief boss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/ptis-imran-khan-to-lead-protest-movement-from-jail-as-patron-in-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos