Kapok entrepreneurs working on government projects, Ahy Saillie







Jakarta – The Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development Coordination (IPK) has heard complaints of entrepreneurs who claim to abandon the government's cooperation project. This question was initially mentioned by the Minister of Public Works (PU) Dody Hanggodo who received a direct Curhatan from the entrepreneur. Special staff for communication and public information, Kemenko IPK Herzaky Mahendra Putra, said that his party had addressed the complaints of entrepreneurs concerning obstacles or obstacles in the development process. According to him, the development of national infrastructure during the previous period under the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was quite massive. But the development opportunity is dominant given to public enterprises. Scroll to continue with content “When we speak at the previous period (government), construction is a massive infrastructure, but we know that the one who obtains many places is Bnum. This private sector lacks portions,” Herzaky said at the IPK ministry of coordination, Central Jakarta on Wednesday (4/6/2025). In fact, these private companies tend not to be a major player, but rather a supporter. Herzaky hopes that the private sector is a partner position. In accordance with this, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO indicated that the private sector will receive a priority space to work on national projects. Herzaky said his party would open up much greater opportunities for the private sector. “Even if we are talking about the figures we have obtained, it was almost tripled in relation to the realization 10 years ago. The private sector will therefore participate in the debate,” he said. Herzaky stressed that the government still has a role and an obligation, but on the other hand, the space was opened because many infrastructure programs and projects were quite ambitious and needed financial support from the outside of the state treasury. “In large notes, in a large range, it is therefore not possible if it only comes from the state budget. But that must work with the private sector,” he said. For more information, on the basis of the National Development Plan in the medium-term (RPJMN) 2025-2029, the projection of infrastructure investment needs in the RPJMN 2025-2029 period reached RP 1 905 Billions. With budgetary limitations today, both APBN and APBD, it is estimated that it still exists funding ditch RP. 753 Billions. The government strives to dominate national infrastructure projects by projects cooperated with the private sector. This should help budgetary limitations for infrastructure development funds. On the other hand, the Minister of Public Works (PU) Dody Hanggodo claimed to have received a whisper of the Vice-President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) for housing and the Donony Rahajoe settlement zones that local entrepreneurs give back to projects with government and business cooperation projects (PPBU). “Pak Dhony had whispered if the private sector gave up playing the PPP somewhat. This can later be discussed how it will be discussed,” Dody told the financing of the creative infrastructure 2025 (creative) to the Ministry of Public Works, South Jakarta, on Tuesday (3/6/2025). Dody also made sure that this problem is soon solved. He hopes that the private sector will be able to play an active role in national development. “I must immediately clean up, then the private sector can really be actively involved in the development of infrastructure in Indonesia. If the private private sector will abandon how we invite the logical investor as easy as in order to meet the financing needs,” he said. (SCAR)

