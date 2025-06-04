Connect with us

Human remains found in the midlands garden hunting for women who disappeared 15 years ago

Izabela Zablocka spoke for the last time to his family in 2010

Police and legal medicine are looking for a property on Princes Street, Normanton, Derby, as part of an investigation into murder, following the disappearance of Izabela Zablocka
Police and legal medicine are looking for a property on Princes Street, Normanton, Derby, as part of an investigation into murder, following the disappearance of Izabela Zablocka(Picture: Lee McLean / SWNS))

Human remains were discovered in the midlands as part of the hunt for a woman who disappeared 15 years ago.

A murder investigation was launched last week after the information was revealed as part of the disappearance of Izabela Zablocka.

Polish national Izabela came to the United Kingdom in 2009 and contacted his family in Poland in August 2010.

Despite her family's efforts to find her, Izabela has never been found.

The Derbyshire Constabulary has since confirmed that human remains have been found in the garden of a property of Princes Street, Normanton, Derbyshire.

Izabela, then 30, lived in Princes Street when she disappeared in 2010.

The detectives have now had more time to question a woman who was arrested in the case.

A 39 -year -old woman was initially arrested on May 24, then released on bail.

But she was arrested again suspected of murder on Monday June 2.

Inspector-detective Kane Martin, who directs the investigation, said: “We continue to work tirelessly to obtain answers to the family of Izabelas in the circumstances which led to his disappearance and to a suspected death.

“While our investigation continues, I want to keep the call for information about Izabela Fresh in the minds of people.

“We know that Izabela came to the United Kingdom in 2009 and lived in Princes Street in 2010.

“We also know that she spoke for the last time with her family in Poland on August 28, 2010.

Izabela Zablock
Izabela Zablock(Picture: Derbyshire police))

“See you at this time that you knew Izabela? Did you work with her? Did you live near her?

“The information you have, so small, could be key to helping us get answers to the Izabelas family.

“Anyone who wishes to contact it can be completely anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity that offers a reward of 20,000 for any information that leads to someone's condemnation in the case of Izabela.”

Police previously declared that Izabela “had friends in Derby, socialized in Derby and worked in Derby”.

Di Martin said: “We know that someone there will have information about Izabela who could help us understand what happened to him and to exhort anyone who saw, spoken to or heard of Izabela in July or August 2010 to come forward.

“You can hold the key information we need to understand the complete circumstances of the disappearance of Izabelas and give answers to his family on what happened to their loved one.”

A 48 -year -old man also arrested for murder on Monday has since been released on bond while waiting for new surveys.

Two women, aged 39 and 43, were also arrested as part of the investigation remain under guarantee of the police pending new surveys.

Cromestoppers offers up to 20,000 to obtain information that the charity receives exclusively, which leads to the conviction of any person involved in the murder of Izabela Zablocka.

The award is available for three months and is to be expired on August 27, 2025.

Contact Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also report information directly to the detectives here.

