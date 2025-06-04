



Yaser Guller warned that new European defense restrictions could enclose countries like Turkey [Getty]

Turkey will support European allies who plan to strongly strengthen their defense expenses to facilitate restrictions which now require most of this money to be spent in the EU, said Defense Minister Yasar Golller Reuters Wednesday before a NATO meeting. In written answers to questions of ReutersGuller also said that Turkey hopes that a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will finally make progress in the lifting of US sanctions that have expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet program. Guller said that Turkey, which has the second largest NATO army after the United States, has advanced capacities in areas such as drones, which would be precious to its allies when they provide new significant expenses in defense. “Allies must spend not only more, but also more intelligent and there is a need for more cooperation than ever,” said Glue when he was asked about Trump's call on the Alliance to increase defense expenses to target 5% of production. Many European nations have announced plans for a major increase in defense expenses. The EU itself, motivated by fears of a Russian attack and doubts concerning US security commitments, approved the creation of an arms fund of 150 billion euros ($ 170 billion) to stimulate the defense industry, labeled the safe program. But it requires that 65% of the projects be funded by companies in the block, the broader European economic space or Ukraine. Guller said that these restrictions would exclude non-UNE countries such as Turkey from the defense and security architecture of Europe, which, according to him, was “a problem that can only be discussed within the EU”. Turkey wants to “build the security of the future together” with the EU, and would continue to work with “open European allies and visionary inside or outside the safe”, he said, specifically enumerating drones, air defenses, navigation systems, armored vehicles and land platforms, electronic war and radar systems, Rocket. Greece, the longtime opponent of Turkey, asked Ankara to raise a threat of 30 years war on the territorial waters authorized to access the defense funds of the EU. Guller said that such requests were an error, equivalent to “involving multilateral platforms in bilateral disputes”. Ankara's defense cooperation with NATO allies has been hampered in recent years by US sanctions imposed by a Turkish decision to buy Russian air defense systems from the S-400, which has led to Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 program led by the United States as a buyer and manufacturer of advanced jets. Erdogan expressed his confidence that Trump, with whom he has good personal links, will find a solution that relieves the Turkey's defense industry from the sanctions. A potential meeting between Erdogan and Trump, and close ties between them, can “breathe a new life” in bilateral defense ties and help lift sanctions, said Glul. Although Ankara does not abandon the S-400, raising the sanctions would allow us to consider returning to the F-35 project, he said. (Reuters)

