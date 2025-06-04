Politics
Trump says Chinas XI is extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with
(Bloomberg) President Donald Trump said in an late evening article on social media that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping was very difficult to conclude, which raises whether a fragile economic truce between the two economies in the world will keep the two biggest economies.
China and the United States disagree on a certain number of questions, and have not yet confirmed the plans for a leader in the call, the White House said it expected the week later this week.
I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Trump posted on Truth Social around 2:17 a.m., Washington time.
The principle and position of China to develop China-US relations are consistent, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday when he was questioned about Trumps on social media in XI.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for a comment placed during the night after the post of Trumps.
Tensions between countries grow back again after a pricing truce in May. The Trump administration in recent weeks has prohibited the shipment of critical parts of the jet engine in China, collapsed access to Beijing with flea design software and sought to slap fresh borders on Huawei Technologies Co. Chips.
US officials also announced a plan last week to start revoking visas for Chinese students.
Beyond the strains in economic ties, geopolitical tensions also increase. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, during the weekend, protested against the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseths, during a rally of military leaders that China constitutes an imminent threat to Taiwan, an auto-hurlé island claimed by Beijing.
The market reaction was silent after the Trumps post in XI, since tensions between the United States and China have increased in recent days. A gauge in Chinese shares exchanged in the Hong Kong gains at 0.5%, the Bloomberg Dollar index slipped by 0.1%, while US treasury bills were stable with the yield at 10 years to 4.45%.
Trump expressed hope on Friday that he would soon speak with Xi, telling journalists from the oval office that China had violated part of the agreement that the two nations concluded in Geneva to reduce tariff levels and reduce tensions, but that I am sure that I am not talking to President XI, and I hope to result.
Although China has not yet confirmed direct talks in terms of leaders, the White House insisted on the fact that Trump and Xi were likely to speak this week.
A key collage point seems to be critical minerals. Trump administration officials accused Beijing of continuing to stifle access to rare earth magnets, despite Washingtons' decision to reduce prices last month, China raising such controls.
Read: The Handle of Rare Lands China gives a leverage effect in the American commercial duel
A complication is that the United States and China seem to have a different understanding of what has been agreed on rare land in the last months of commercial talks in Geneva, told Bloomberg TV Bloomberg TV.
On the American side, it seems clear now, there was a feeling that Beijing would completely remove the requirement of approval, said Combres. It was not what Beijing seems to think that he accepted.
For its part, Beijing accused the United States of having unilaterally introduced new discriminatory restrictions, and promised to retaliate if the United States insists on its way.
Trump has long said that direct talks with XI was the only way to resolve the differences between nations, but the Chinese chief is reluctant to take the phone with his American counterpart preferring that the advisers are negotiating key problems.
Another reason is that the world economy No. 2 has shown resilience to the steepest tariff regime of the Americas in a century. But while recording public spending and growth in stimulation in the first quarter, the manufacturing sector has decreased in recent months. The prices of houses have continued a crisis of a year, weighing on the power of expenditure of consumers whose wealth is linked to property.
Trump had reported a wish to have a call with his Chinese counterpart in February and later said that he was ready to go to the Asian nation to meet XI, although no commitment has been planned so far.
With the help of Colum Murphy, binding you, Josh Wingrove, Alice Gledhill and James Hirai.
(Updates with additional details on American-Chinese tensions throughout.)
