(Bloomberg) President Donald Trump said in an late evening article on social media that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping was very difficult to conclude, which raises whether a fragile economic truce between the two economies in the world will keep the two biggest economies.

China and the United States disagree on a certain number of questions, and have not yet confirmed the plans for a leader in the call, the White House said it expected the week later this week.

I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Trump posted on Truth Social around 2:17 a.m., Washington time.

The principle and position of China to develop China-US relations are consistent, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday when he was questioned about Trumps on social media in XI.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for a comment placed during the night after the post of Trumps.

Tensions between countries grow back again after a pricing truce in May. The Trump administration in recent weeks has prohibited the shipment of critical parts of the jet engine in China, collapsed access to Beijing with flea design software and sought to slap fresh borders on Huawei Technologies Co. Chips.

US officials also announced a plan last week to start revoking visas for Chinese students.

Beyond the strains in economic ties, geopolitical tensions also increase. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, during the weekend, protested against the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseths, during a rally of military leaders that China constitutes an imminent threat to Taiwan, an auto-hurlé island claimed by Beijing.

The market reaction was silent after the Trumps post in XI, since tensions between the United States and China have increased in recent days. A gauge in Chinese shares exchanged in the Hong Kong gains at 0.5%, the Bloomberg Dollar index slipped by 0.1%, while US treasury bills were stable with the yield at 10 years to 4.45%.

Trump expressed hope on Friday that he would soon speak with Xi, telling journalists from the oval office that China had violated part of the agreement that the two nations concluded in Geneva to reduce tariff levels and reduce tensions, but that I am sure that I am not talking to President XI, and I hope to result.