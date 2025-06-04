



American Pakistani Tanweer Ahmed. Journalist

London: The American-Pakistani businessman, the magnate of the Tanweer magnate Ahmed, made the headlines this week after Geo News revealed that he had held several secret meetings with the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala prison in October of last year to find a reason for a breakthrough.

In a story published on April 14 of this year, Geo News had revealed that Hmed had organized several series of talks with Khan and that the talks had progressed positively to a sudden break after some PTI leaders gave unrealistic advice to Khan.

Since his interview was broadcast on Geo News, the businessman has been in the eye of a storm on social networks and Pakistani television talk shows. Several allegations were made against him, notably that he was a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI).

Sources have confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed had participated in several high-level lobbying efforts linked to Pakistan and the United States, but he did not support any Pakistani political party. However, he worked with the various Pakistani administrations to improve Pakistan relations with the United States.

Aleema Khan, Imran's sister, confirmed on Wednesday that Tanweer Ahmed had in fact met Imran Khan in Adiala prison. Addressing Geo News outside of Adiala prison after meeting Imran Khan, Aleema revealed that Tanweer was a major donor from Namal University. He also made great donations to the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, but not at the PTI.

Aleema also mentioned that Tanweer Ahmed had given a donation of nearly $ 10 million to the National University of Science and Technology of Islamabads (NUST).

She referred to the donation for which the marshal of land Asim Munir thanked Tanweer Ahmed saying: Pakistan is proud of heroes like you.

This has happened after Nust confirmed that Tanweer concluded a partnership with the University thanks to an endowment fund for unavored students who will benefit nearly 200 students who could obtain scholarships each year. The donation of $ 9 million is one of the most important donations by all Pakistani abroad to any Pakistani university.

The army chief told Mr. Ahmed: your support for Nust in the establishment of the scientific and technological park, the expansion of campuses and the partnership to help students with financial difficulty are laudable initiatives, meeting recognition due. Indeed, thanks to this company, not only will nust will gain an additional force, but will also allow many students to support their expenses. Your efforts in the fields of humanitarian assistance and interest in the academic world of Pakistan are a real reflection and favor to the people of Pakistan.

Tanweer is a businessman, investor, an American-country-country-owned American-Pakistani who works with large companies, non-profit organizations and hospitals. He is the owner of the biggest Houston cricket complex, the Cricket Prairie View complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise.

It has the largest largest transport company and has commercial interests in the energy sector and the drug industry. Tanweer Ahmed is credited with having taken more than $ 50 million in Pakistan aid during the devastating floods in 2022 in Pakistan.

Tanweer Ahmed started on a humble note in the United States when he migrated from Sialkot as a student and settled in San Francisco. He launched his food business, which went from a store at 153 stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, with more than 5,000 employees, making him one of the largest fast food franchise owners in America.

At the same time, Ahmed has created insurance companies and has also invested in energy production companies in Texas, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Illinois. It was in 2018 that he announced his intention to build the largest cricket complex in the United States. He acquired 86 acres of land, not far from the main region of the city of Houston.

