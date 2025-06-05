



The American-Pakistani magnate Tanweer Ahmed made the headlines after being revealed by Geo News that he had held several confidential meetings with former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala prison in October of last year. These discussions would have aimed to explore the possibility of a political breakthrough.

A report published on April 14, 2025 by a correspondent for The News and Geo, without disclosing names at the time, had confirmed that an American-Pakistani businessman influential had organized several cycles of dialogue with Khan in prison, who finally failed. Tanweer Ahmed was published publicly in an interview with Geo News on Monday as the person behind these meetings.

Public reactions and political allegations

Since the interview broadcast, Tanweer Ahmed has become the subject of an intense public debate on social media platforms and television talk and show in Pakistan. A number of allegations have surfaced, criticism speculating on his political inclinations, alleged ties in particular with Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

However, familiar sources with his political commitment have said that even if Ahmed has been involved in several high-level lobbying initiatives concerning American-Pakistani relations, he did not align with any political party in Pakistan. He maintained a non -partisan commitment policy and collaborated with successive Pakistani administrations, which has party affiliation initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Washington and Islamabad.

Aleema Khan confirms the meetings and clarifies the donations

The controversy surrounding Ahmeds 'political affiliations was treated directly by Imran Khans' sister Aleema Khan on Wednesday. Addressing the journalist of Geo News Shabir Dar outside of Adiala prison, Aleema Khan confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed had indeed met Imran Khan several times in prison.

She said that Hmed has never financially supported the PTI but is a known philanthrope that has generously contributed to causes close to the former Prime Minister. According to Aleema Khan, Ahmed is a major donor from the University of Namal and the Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital, both founded by Imran Khan. In addition, it highlighted its substantial contribution of nearly $ 10 million to the National University of Science and Technology of Islamabads (NUST).

Nust Partnership and Army Chiefs praise

Tanweer Ahmed's donation to Nust was largely congratulated. The university confirmed last year that it had created an endowment fund to support disadvantaged students. This partnership will offer annual scholarships to around 200 students, making its contribution of $ 9 million one of the largest philanthropic gifts of all Pakistani abroad to a national education establishment.

The chief of staff of the army Asim Munnir had personally recognized the donation, declaring: Pakistan is proud of heroes like you. He congratulated Ahmeds' efforts to support the Science and Technological Park, widening campuses and helping financially disadvantaged students. The army chief stressed that such initiatives not only strengthen institutions like nust, but also considerably empower the young Pakistani to continue education without financial burden.

From SIALKOT to success: Tanweer Ahmeds Journey

Tanweer Ahmed is not only a businessman; He is an entrepreneur, an investor and a philanthropist self-granted with large-scale interests in all sectors, including food, energy, transport, medicine and sports. Based in the United States, he has the Cricket Prairie View in Houston the largest in America in America and the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise.

He is also the founder of an Empire of Food Affairs, with franchises such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC under his direction. Ahmed has the largest largest transport company and has made significant investments in the medical and energy industries. In 2022, he led efforts that sent more than $ 50 million in aid to Pakistan in response to catastrophic floods, strengthening his reputation as the most generous Pakistani.

Build an empire and give back

Ahmeds Rise is a classic success of immigrants. He arrived in the United States of Siackot as a student and settled in San Francisco. From a single food point of sale, it extended to 153 stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, employing more than 5,000 workers becoming one of the largest operators of the country's fast food franchise.

His entrepreneurial ambitions extend beyond food. He founded insurance companies, ventured into energy production in several American states and announced in 2018 the intention to build the largest cricket installation in America. He bought 86 acres near Houston for this purpose, highlighting his dedication to developing sports infrastructure and creating opportunities for young people.

Tanweer Ahmeds has multifaceted efforts in diplomacy, philanthropy, education and business position as an important figure but often misunderstood on horseback on Pakistan and the United States. His recent disclosure and the reaction they have caused reveal the complexity of transnational influence, in particular in politically sensitive climates.

This article was received directly from the journalist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/tanweer-ahmed-met-imran-khan-but-has-no-political-affiliation-with-pti-says-aleema-khan/

