



Donald Trump said he would visit China after talking to his leader Xi Jinping by phone. The American president said he was reciprocal with an invitation to the White House during the “very good conversation” – although such a trip was not confirmed on both sides. Thursday's call is the first time that the two leaders have been talking about since Trump launched a trade war with Beijing in February. The Chinese state media reported that the call had occurred at the request of the White House. Trump wrote on social networks that the conversation at the time and a half was mainly focused on trade and had “led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries”.

“He invited me to China and I invited him here,” said Trump about the call with XI while meeting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Oval Office. “We both accepted, so I will go there with the first lady at a certain point and he will come here with hope with the First Lady of China.” The Chinese reading of the conversation mentioned her invitation but not the reciprocal in the White House. According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Xi told Trump that the United States should “withdraw the negative measures it had taken against China”. The Chinese chief would also have told Trump that China had always held its promises and as a consensus had been reached, the two parties should respect by it – a reference to a recent agreement between the two nations struck in Geneva. The two parties have accused the other of violating the agreement to considerably reduce trade rates – an agreement that Trump presented as “total reset”. He came after Trump increased prices on imports from a certain number of countries, but reserved the highest rates for China. Beijing responded with its own higher rates on American imports, arousing tat-tray increases that peaked 145%. The provisional truce struck in May has brought back that the American price on Chinese products at 30%, while Beijing reduced samples from American imports to 10% and has promised to raise barriers to critical mineral exports. The agreement gave the two parties a deadline of 90 days to try to conclude a trade agreement. But since then, the talks have seemed to stop among both sides that the agreement had been raped. The United States has accused China not to restart the expeditions of critical minerals and rare vital earth magnets for automotive and computer industries. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has denied complaints and accused the United States of undermining the agreement by introducing new restrictions on computer flea. Trump has introduced new export restrictions on semiconductor design software and announced that it would revoke the visas of Chinese students. The American president said following the appeal that “there should no longer be any questions concerning the complexity of rare land products”. He told journalists at the White House: “Chinese students can come, no problem, no problem – it's an honor to have them frankly. But we want to check them.”

The Chinese state media reported that Xi had warned Washington that he should manage Taiwan “with caution” to avoid conflicts, just days after the US defense secretary Pete Hegseth, said that China had imposed a “imminent” threat to the autonomous island. Hegseth told Shangri-La dialogue to Singaport that Beijing was credible to potentially use military force to modify the balance of power. “ China considers Taiwan as a province of escape which will eventually meet and have not excluded the use of force to achieve it. The United States supports Taiwan militarily but does not officially recognize it due to “one China” policy. According to the reading of Thursday’s call, XI stressed that the United States should carefully manage the “Taiwan problem to prevent a small number of Taiwan's independence separatists from dragging China and the United States in a dangerous situation of conflict and confrontation”. The call between Trump and Xi has been expected for a long time and comes after months of silence between the two leaders. The White House presented the possibility of talking about the first week of Trump's presidency – and earlier this week, he finally expressed his frustration on social networks. Trump wrote: “I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude!” Trump clearly said he liked to get involved in the negotiations. But that's not how China is doing business. Beijing prefers to appoint a negotiation team led by a trusted official. Any call or encounter between heads of state is generally well planned and very choreographed. The Chinese will also not want to be seen to look at Washington's requests.

