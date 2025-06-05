Canada should have invited Narendra Modi at the top of G7 leaders

Open this photo in the gallery: During the G7 meeting in recent years, Italy has seized the possibility of strengthening links with Asia by inviting India to the top. By excluding India this year, writes Vina Nadjibulla, Canada would lose the opportunity to expand its range of partnerships.Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Vina Nadjibulla is vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia-Pacific Foundation in Canada.

Canada welcoming the Summit of G7 leaders in Alberta later this month, Prime Minister Mark Carney faced an early foreign policy test: if it is advisable to invite the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Certain voices in Canada, in particular the activists of the Sikh diaspora, argued that New Delhi should be maintained in people until the investigation of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjars 2023 is finished. This impulse is understandable, but it underestimates what is at stake for the own interests of Canadas, for the credibility of the G7 and for an order based on rules now set by Moscow, Beijing and Washington. Inviting Mr. Modi was not a concession, but a strategic necessity. However, with the invitations to other managers sent, it looks unlikely that Mr. Modi will be at the G7 this year.

Since 2019, India has been invited to each G7 summit, reflecting its status as the world's fourth economy and an essential voice in the world South. The G7 no longer defines the world's agenda in itself. Its influence now depends on an external ring of G7-Plus India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, South Korea and Australia whose membership determines whether the main initiatives gain in global traction. If Canada wants the summit to Kananaskis, Alberta, is important, it should not have ignored the country that will probably represent almost a quarter of the world's economic growth this decade.

The reality is that by passing the opportunity to engage with one of the amounts of the world, Ottawa is the aberrant value. Washington deepens defense and technology links with New Delhi thanks to the American initiative of India on the framework of critical and emerging technologies (ICET). Tokyo and Canberra see India as a pillar of their Indo-Pacific strategies. London and Paris treat India as a priority market and a maritime security partner. During the G7 meeting in recent years, Italy has seized the possibility of strengthening its cooperation with Asia by inviting India to the top. By excluding India this year, Canada has lost a major opportunity to expand its range of partnerships.

Carney clearly said that reducing the USA is an economic and security imperative in Trump age rates. Few markets offer Canada the combination of the scale, growth and democratic governance that India is making. Bilateral trade exceeded $ 14 billion last year despite the frozen free trade talks and political resentment. The revival of these negotiations and the unlocking opportunities in critical minerals, agro-food, clean technology and higher education would have been much easier if India was in the room in Kananaskis.

Of course, justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar must remain a Canadian priority. But the reduction of the whole relationship with this incident or to the broader question of foreign interference does not serve neither justice nor for national interest. Diplomatic history is filled with states that have managed to continue speaking even in the midst of unresolved grievances; Indeed, dialogue is often the only way to responsibility. The invitation of Mr. Modi would have absolved any person of responsibility, this would have created a space to solve difficult problems while making the areas of convergence progress.

Some criticisms argue that an invitation would have rewarded India for its use of violence and interference in our elections. But ignore New Delhi fails to achieve anything in addition to leaving Canada in the cold. Each other G7 democracy believes that commitment is the best lever to encourage pluralism and state of law reforms in India. Canada should be part of this collective effort rather than crushing.

With diplomatic finesse and long -term vision, Canada can both defend its values ​​and strengthen links with India. A G7 invitation should only be the first step in this process. Beyond that, Ottawa and New Delhi should reappear the high commissioners and revive ministerial level dialogues on trade and security. Free trade talks could resume the steps, starting with critical minerals, agrifood foods and digital trade areas where gains can be made more quickly.

In addition, Canada and India should create an advisory mechanism for the application of laws. A joint working group on transnational crime and extremist funding could respond to the problems of the two nations while respecting Canadian legal standards. Finally, Canada should take advantage of its Indo-Pacific strategy to re-engage with India. Our universities, our clean energy companies and our AI laboratories are natural partners for India growth priorities, and targeted pilot projects can reconstruct confidence from zero.

If Canada hesitates in these efforts or similar, other countries will fill the space. Mr. Carney has supervised his examination of the foreign policy on the construction of a network of reliable partners. This network cannot stop at the G7 doors. By inviting the leader of the Indians to the G7, Canada could clearly have demonstrated that it intends to lead on the world scene.