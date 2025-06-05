The breakdown of Elon Musk and Donald Trump started





Elon Musk may finally reach the end of his rope with President Donald Trompand Vice Versa. While the richest man in the world with the American president on X, the republican strategists and the initiates of Trumpworld tell Wired that wider musks in republican politics are on fragile ground.

In the past few days on X, Musk has published increasingly personal criticisms in Trump and in the republican budget reconciliation package known as Big Beautiful Bill. This reached his chief on Thursday when Trump approached the relationship at a press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Elon and I had an excellent relationship. I don't know if we want it, said Trump, who compared musk to the former aids who said, developed Trump's disturbance syndrome after leaving his administration.

Trump and Musk have been in locking since Musk approved the president in July 2024. Musk paid hundreds of millions of dollars into a re -election offer from Trump, and their close relationship was promoted by the pair of countless times. Last week, the two held a joint press conference as an apparent celebration and conclusion of the time of musks as an employee of the special government involved in its so-called government department of efficiency (DOGE).

Today's remarks reveal how fractured this relationship has become. Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Musk posted on X shortly after Trumps comments. The DEMS would control the room and the Republicans are 51 to 49 years old in the Senate.

Behind the scenes, Trumpworld's Republicans say to Wired, this tension concerns more than just Bromance collapse. If Musk continues to degenerate, he can lead to legislation that Trump considers a key element of his political heritage.

If [Musk] In fact, the votes managed to pass this bill to tank and kill it, said a main Trumpworld strategist in Wired, then I think that at that time, he is fucking death in Donald Trump.

This republican who, like the four wired, spoke for this story, asked anonymity to keep what remains of their political future alive after the current implosion of the Trump-Musk relationship did not say that musk mixing with the great bill came to the worst time and with the highest issues for Trump's White House.

At best, they say, Trump has 18 months to cement his heritage with his signing legislation. Some of President Trump's priorities are not possible outside this bill. After that, this same senior Republican said, the rest of the term Trumps will probably be paralyzed by a democratic victory expected in the mid-term chamber which would prevent any major legislative victory.

Anyway, Musk tweeted a few minutes after Trumps commented on their relationship and the presidents claim that Musk was only upset by the potential impact on his automotive activity. Keep the EV / solar incentive reductions in the invoice, even if no oil and gas subsidy is affected (very unfair !!), but abandon the disgusting pork mountain in the bill. In all the history of civilization, there has never been any legislation that (sic) both great and beautiful. Everyone knows! Either you get an important and ugly invoice, or a slim and magnificent invoice. Damn and beautiful is the path. Musk continued to publish, to attack, he says, what he believes are the assets about the increase in the debt ceiling.

