Would have suffered by Jokowi, Stevens Johnson syndrome of dangerous skin diseases that can be threatening

Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was suspected of having Stevens Johnson syndrome (SJS) after a number of portraits have shown striking changes on the skin. Photo / Tiktok @ Negeriku_62

Jakarta – former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would suffer from Stevens Johnson syndrome (SJS) after a number of portraits have shown striking changes on his skin and his face. Although it is not yet confirmed, allegation has sparked public attention to this rare disease which could be very dangerous. – former president(Jokowi) would suffer from Stevens Johnson syndrome (SJS) after a number of portraits have shown striking changes on his skin and his face. Although it is not yet confirmed, allegation has sparked public attention to this rare disease which could be very dangerous. Web MD report, Thursday (5/6/2025), Sindrom Stevens Johnson It is a serious skin disorder that does not only damage skin tissue, but also has the potential to damage internal organs, even threatening the life of the victims if it is not immediately treated. Stevens Johnson syndrome Also read: Know Stevens Johnson syndrome, serious rare diseases that would have been occurred by Jokowi What is Stevens Johnson syndrome? Stevens Johnson syndrome is a rare disease, but can have a deadly impact. This condition generally appears to be a severe reaction to certain drugs or infections. The symptoms of this condition begin with the fever, cough and body pain, then turn into climbs on the skin and mucous membranes, followed by a possible detachment of the skin. The skin becomes very sensitive, and the inside of the body such as mouth, throat, eyes, even urinary tract can be affected. In many cases, those affected must undergo intensive treatment in the hospital. Although most patients can heal, long -term complications are not uncommon. This includes skin, nails, hair and respiratory systems. SJs are often compared to other more serious conditions, namely toxic epidermal necrolysis (ten). Both have similar symptoms, but are different in the scale of skin damage. SJ generally affects less than 10% of the surface of the body, while ten can reach more than 30%.

