Politics
Trump says that the call with XI produced a very positive conclusion
Beijing US President Donald Trump said he had a very good call for trade with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on June 5, adding that the two invited to visit their respective countries.
The call lasted around 1 hour and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries, said Mr. Trump on Truth Social, adding that the American and Chinese sales teams would hold a new meeting shortly.
President XI graciously invited the first lady and I to visit China, and I realized. As presidents of two big nations, this is something that we are both looking forward to, he added.
The conversation has concentrated almost entirely on trade. Nothing was discussed about Russia-Ukraine or Iran.
The appeal follows those responsible for Beijing and Washington accused of compromising a trade in trade war agreed in May in Geneva.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the appeal was launched at the request of Mr. Trumps.
I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Trump posted on June 4 on his social platform Truth.
Trump, who has disrupted the markets in recent months with successive tariff cycles, said on May 30 that China had completely violated the bilateral de -escalation agreement.
The Chinas Ministry of Commerce retaliated this week, saying that the Trump administration has since introduced discriminatory restrictive measures, in particular by revoking Chinese student visas in the United States.
With the new conflict threatening the fragile relaxation, market analysts hoped that the conversation would open the way to a negotiation ramp.
American actions have increased on the news of the call, the S&P 500 extending the gains in a fourth consecutive day. But the figures then plunged on lower employment data than expected
The telephone call between managers marks their first known official contact since Trump took office. The last conversation between the two took place in January before the inauguration of Mr. Trumps.
Rare earths have emerged in recent days as a key flash point.
The United States has accused China of redesing on a promise to relax export controls on these metals necessary for advanced electronics.
Beijing, in turn, has been frustrated by new American restrictions on the sale of flea design software and plans to start to revoke visas for Chinese students.
Trump has long said that direct talks with Mr. Xi were the only way to resolve the differences between nations.
But the Chinese chief had so far hesitated to get the phone with his American counterpart, preferring that the advisers negotiate key problems.
Export controls, as well as American actions on Chinese student visas and technological borders, will probably be at the heart of future negotiations.
The heads of American and Chinese commerce did not agree in Geneva until May to reduce the prices for 90 days, because they worked for a broader agreement.
The story suggests that any final agreement could be a long time to come.
In 2018, during Mr. Trumps, the first mandate as president, the two parties agreed to suspend its dispute after a series of negotiations, but the United States quickly moved away from this agreement, which led to more than 18 months of additional prices and discussions before the signing of the phase agreement one in January 2020.
An objective for China this time will be to request relief from American export controls on vital cutting-edge fleas for artificial intelligence and military progress.
This is likely to be a point of snack in Washington, with Democrats and Republicans in rare agreement that Beijing poses a national security threat.
Beyond the strains of economic ties, geopolitical friction also increases.
Officials from the Chinas Foreign Ministry protested the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseths, affirming at a rally of military leaders in Singapore that China constitutes an imminent threat to Taiwan, an auto-strict island claimed by Beijing. Bloomberg, AFP
