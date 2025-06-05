Jokowi is considered an excellent opportunity to be the president of PSI





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The executive director of Triass Politika, Agung Baskoro, assessed that the opportunity for former president Joko Widodo to become president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party or the PSI was great open. He considered that the figure of Jokowi had a strong magnetic figure and a high election, which could be a precious capital for the PSI to penetrate the parliamentary threshold during the 2029 elections.

“Personally, Jokowi has a strong magnetic figure. He was confirmed by approval rating high after serving. This could be a good electoral capital for PSI, “said Agung when he was contacted by tempo on Monday, June 2, 2025.

According to Agung, there were no significant obstacles for Jokowi to enter the PSI, given the identity of Jokowi with this party. This is obvious of the idea of ​​Jokowism and Jokowi is I who was taken up by PSI. “Even PSI did not hesitate to adopt the super open party of Jokowi which was then translated by the mechanism A man a vote And electronic voting when high elections are held later, “said Agung.

Agung considered that if Jokowi entered PSI and was president, the national political landscape would not change much. This step can be the way Jokowi takes care of influence and legacy His policy, as did previously, personalities such as Megawati Sukarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono who were president and owner of the party. “This is not limited to one or two years, but it can be more than that because they have an influence at the central level. As long as the party exists and still exists, as long as their influence and their figure can be maintained,” he said.

The former president is considered to have solid executive experience and a high level of political victory. However, his ability to be a leader in political parties must still be tested if the PSI's general president later becomes. “I think that the challenge is not as important as when it is in the executive. When it has become Ketum, its main task is to work on management, both at the central level and at the regional level to be in rhythm,” he said.

However, the central power of Jokowi, said Agung, is in its fourth which is capable of binding the loyalty of the executives. In the midst of an identification of low parties (identity document) In Indonesia, the proximity of voters with figures (Figure) is even stronger.

“This is the solution for all parties in Indonesia, in search of figures that adapt as a president to stimulate or ensure that the parties they direct can compete, enter parliament and have high survival at each electoral period,” he said. Previously, Jokowi said that the opportunity to register as PSI president had concluded her calculation. “Do not leave if later, for example, I joined, I lost,” said Jokowi. PSI is currently headed by Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Jokowi. Asked about the opportunity to compete with his own child, Jokowi said that other candidates would resign if he decided to register. “If I register, the others may not register. Perhaps,” said the former governor of Jakarta. Publisher's options: Cawe-Cawe Jokowi Volume 2: Tackling Anies Baswedan, transporting Kaesang Pangarep

