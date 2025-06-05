The influence of Xi Jinpings Father, Xi Zhongxun

In this episode of the Podcast ChinaPower, Dr. Joseph Torigian joins us to discuss his newly released bookThe interests of the parties pass first: the life of Xi Zhongxun, father of Xi Jinping.Dr. Torigian describes Xi Zhongxun's life and struggle as a party official during the cultural revolution and in particular the impact he had on the life and political opinions of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Dr. Torigian notes that his book uses the history of Xi Zhongxuns life as an objective to better understand how the party works and why Xi Zhongxun and Xi Jinping believe that certain values, such as those of sacrifice and suffering, are very important. He describes how Xi Jinping was seen positively by his father because of the idea that his son had eaten more bitterness than other children, even going so far as to say that Xi Jinping had the makeup of a Prime Minister. Dr. Torigian describes how much Xi Zhongxun was deeply involved during his stay in the party on the united front, ethnic policy of Tibet and Xinjiang, and politics towards Taiwan, and how, because of his dedication of fathers to these questions, Xi Jinping considers them as unincited personal affairs. Finally, Dr. Torigian describes how the influence of Xi Zhongxuns on his son left Xi Jinping with a Hobbesian vision of the world and with the idea that the party is the best tool to help China affirm its legitimate place in the world and to secure its inevitable march towards grandeur.

Dr. Torigian is a researcher at Stanfords Hoover History Lab, an associate professor at the School of International Service of the American University of Washington and partner of the Lieberthal-Rogel center for Chinese studies at the University of Michigan. Previously, he was a Stanton nuclear security scholarship holder at the Council on Foreign Relations, a postdoctoral scholarship holder at Princeton-Harvards China and the World Program, a postdoctoral (and predoctoral) scholarship holder at the Stanfords Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC), a predoctoral scholarship holder at Georgeton University Institute for Security and Conflict Scholar, Arex Scholar University Fudan in Shanghai and research partner at the foreign relations council. His research was also supported by the Stanford Center on International Conflict and negotiation, the Mits Center for International Studies, the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives, The Critical Language Scholarship Program and Flas.