Musk calls Trump to be dismissed as the extraordinary quarrel degenerates | Donald Trump





Elon Musk called Donald Trump to be charged after making fun of his ties with the sex offender sentenced Jeffrey Epstein, while the president threatened to cancel federal contracts and tax subsidies for muscan companies on Thursday in an extraordinary festor of social media.

The deterioration of their formerly close relationship in bitter acrimony occurred during several remarkable hours in which the president and the richest man in the world launched deeply personal insults on important and insignificant issues.

In the rough moment of the astonishing saga, Musk said on X the reason why the Trump administration had not published the files in Epstein because they involved the president. Later, he quoted a position calling for the abolition of Trump and said that Trumps' prices would cause a recession.

It's time to drop the really large bomb: Donald Trump is in Epstein files. This is the real reason why they were not made public. Have a good day, DJT! Musk wrote, after Trump threatened to reduce subsidies for musk companies because it would save billions.

Trump's direct plans were the last touch of the public quarrel on a republican spending bill that Musk had criticized. Trump and Musk had taken care not to strike directly, but the pair rejected the restraint when it intensified online.

The bizarre drama was used to emphasize to what extent the Trump and Musks relationship was a mutual convenience, despite the White House that said for months that they were simply ideologically aligned.

This also made the right writer Ashley St Clair, who gave birth to 14th known children and pursued Musk for children's alimony, to weigh. Let me know if you need breakup advice, she posted on X, marking Trump.

Tesla's shares, Musks Electronic Vehicle Company, dropped almost 15% Thursday afternoon with the drop from the start of Trumps remarks. Musk Rocket Company, SpaceX, is not listed on the stock market, but SpaceX competitors have increased in the news.

For weeks, Musk complained about the budgetary bill and used the non -partisan congress budget office saying that the bill would add 2.4 TN to the deficit during the next decade as an opening to condemn legislation as a disgusting abomination.

Trump finally seemed to be enough of muscas complaints on Thursday. Speaking in the oval office while the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, looked in perplexity, Trump laughed at Black Eye musks and wondered why he did not cut him.

You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the oval desk. Even with a black eye. I said, do you want a little makeup? He said no, I don't think. What is interesting, said Trump. Elon and I had an excellent relationship. I don't know if we will do it anymore.

Trump then spoke to Barbs against Musk, accusing him of turning against the bill only of personal interest, because the bill did not benefit Tesla, Musk Electronic Vehicle Company. Trump also took the appointment of the favorite candidates of musks to direct NASA.

I am very disappointed with Elon, said Trump. He had no problem with that. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he discovered that the EV mandate.

Musk then went to the war journey.

A few minutes after Trump comments appear in a clip on X, where Musk responded in real time, Musk accused the president of lying on the bill and accused Trump of being ungrateful for the millions he spent to have it elected.

Without me, Trump would have lost the elections, the DEMS would control the room and the Republicans would be 51 to 49 years old in the Senate, said Musk in an article on X. He added: such ingratitude.

Musk taking credit for Trumps' electoral victory initially threatened to be the point of contact with their relationship, since Trump had made it a duty to say that the contributions of musks had no effect on him by winning the state of Pennsylvania Battleground.

But then Trump posted on Truth Social that he had dismissed Musk of his role as a special advisor because he brought a slim to the White House, and Musk replied: such an obvious lie. So sad.

It is less than half an hour later that Musk pulled his Epstein tweet, actually accusing him of being part of an alleged sexual ring on children related to Epstein, using a dog whistle for the Maga movement to try to put them against the president.

In doing so, Musk ignored his own links with Epstein. In 2014, like Trump, Musk was photographed at a party with Ghislaine Maxwell, a former Epstein girlfriend who was sentenced in 2021 for helping the sex trafficking activities.

The public quarrel comes after a remarkable partnership which lasted longer than many Democrats on Capitol Hill and in Trumps Orbit.

Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Trumps' re-election campaign thanks to his specially created America PAC CAP, which experienced a large part of the Trump door holder campaign, although the real impact of this gaming effort is not clear.

