Trump and Xi hold the long -awaited call “ concentrated almost entirely on trade ''

US President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping spoke on the phone and agreed to speak more differences about the prices that have disrupted the world economy.

By publishing on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said that the call had lasted an hour and a half and “concentrates almost entirely on trade”.

The highly anticipated appeal came in the midst of the accusations between Washington and Beijing in recent weeks on minerals of “rare earths” in a dispute that has threatened to tear a fragile truce in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

“I have just concluded a very good phone call with President XI, from China, discussing some of the subtleties of our commercial operations recently carried out and agreed,” said Trump.

“The call lasted about an hour and a half and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries.

“There should no longer be any questions regarding the complexity of rare land products. Our respective teams will meet shortly in a place to be determined.”

He then confirmed that he was visiting China to meet Mr. XI.

“He invited me to China and I invited him here,” he told journalists, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office.

“We both accepted, so I will go there with the first lady at a certain point and he will come here with hope with the First Lady of China.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese government said in a statement published by the Xinhua news agency led by the State: “The American party should have a realistic vision of the progress made and withdraw the negative measures imposed on China”.

“” Xi Jinping welcomed Trump's visit to China again, and Trump expressed his sincere gratitude “.

The countries concluded a 90-day agreement on May 12 to retreat some of the Triple and Tat-Tat prices that they had placed since the inauguration of Mr. Trump in January.

Although the actions have rallied, the temporary agreement has not responded to broader concerns that tend the bilateral relationship, from the illicit trade of fentanyl to the status of the economic model in Taiwan and in the United States of Taiwan and in the United States concerning the economic model of China dominated by the State and focused on exports.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly threatened a range of punitive measures on business partners, to revoke some at the last minute. The running and offset approach has confused global managers and frightened business leaders, who say that uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

China’s decision in April to suspend exports from a wide range of minerals and criticism magnets continues to disrupt the necessary supplies to car manufacturers, computer manufacturers and military entrepreneurs from around the world.

Exports of minerals necessary for American companies

Beijing considers that mineral exports as a lever source interrupting these exports could exert internal political pressure on the American republican president if economic growth was sagging because companies cannot produce mineral products.

The 90 -day agreement to reduce prices and commercial restrictions is tenuous. Trump accused China of raping the agreement and ordered borders on flea design software and other shipments in China, while dubbing steel and aluminum prices at 50%. Beijing rejected the complaint and threatened countermeasures.

Chinese minerals in rare earths are highly sought after by technological companies (Reuters, via a third party))

In recent years, the United States has identified China as its first geopolitical rival and the only country in the world capable of challenging the United States on the economic and militarily.

Despite this and repeated commercial threats and pricing announcements, Trump spoke with the admiration of Mr. XI, in particular of the tenacity and the capacity of the Chinese chief to remain in power without the limits of the term imposed on the American presidents.

Trump has long put pressure on a call or a meeting with Mr. Xi, but China rejected this, as not in accordance with his traditional approach to determine the details of the agreement before the leaders speak.

Tête-à-tête talks considered key

The American president and his assistants consider the leader's leaderships as essential to sorting the newspaper newspapers who have annoyed lower level officials in difficult negotiations.

Thursday's call came to Mr. Trump's request, said China.

It is not known when the two men spoke for the last time.

The two parties said they had spoken on January 17, a few days before the inauguration of Mr. Trump and that Trump said several times that he had spoken to Mr. Xi since he entered on January 20.

He refused to say when a call took place or to give details on their conversation. China said the two leaders had had no recent telephone calls.

The talks are closely monitored by investors, fearing that a chaotic trade war will reduce business benefits and disrupt supply chains in key months before the Christmas holiday shopping season. Trump's prices are also subject to disputes in progress in the American courts.

Trump met Mr. Xi on several occasions, including exchange visits in 2017, but they have not met face to face since 2019 for talks in Osaka, Japan.

Xi went to the United States for the last time in November 2023, for a summit with the president of the time, Joe Biden, leading to agreements to resume military communications to military and the production of fentanyl.

Reuters / ABC