



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will devote the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation during his visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire tomorrow. The 272 -kilometer USBRL project was built at a cost of approximately 44 thousand rupees. The USBRL project is an entirely electrified section and includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. The Chenab bridge, the highest arc bridge of the railways and the first railway bridge with relief of India – Anji Bridge, which are part of the USBRL, will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The project establishes fully exhausted rail connectivity between the cashmere valley and the rest of the country, aimed at transforming regional mobility and conducting socio-economic integration. The Marvel Chenab Rail architectural bridge, located at a height of 359 meters above the Chenab river, is the highest arc bridge in the railways. It is a steel bridge of more than more than a kilometer which has been designed to withstand seismic and wind conditions. It rises 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge can withstand wind speeds up to 260 kilometers per hour and is built to last 120 years. It is not only a bridge but a symbol of indiat technical prowess. The Anji Khad bridge is boldly on the accidental ground of the Himalayas, standing while Indas First Cable remained the railway bridge. It extends over the deep valley of the Anji River, south of the Chenab, connecting the Katra Banihal section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail line. Built to support tremors, strong winds and changing geology, the Anji bridge is more than an engineering feat. It is a symbol of human will and vision. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also point out two trains Vande Bharat Express – one from Shri Mata Vahno Devi Katra in Srinagar and others from Srinagar to Katra. However, regular Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar will start on Saturday. These trains will work six days in a week, improving connectivity between the cashmere valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination. Katra's service – Srinagar – Katra Vande Bharat will not be available Tuesday while Srinagar – Shri Mata Vahno Deva Katra – Srinagar Vande Bharat will not work on Wednesday. In addition, in a major boost to the connectivity of the last kilometer, in particular in border areas, the Prime Minister will deposit the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects. The Prime Minister will also throw the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vahno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth more than Rs 350. It will be the first medical college in the Rasi district contributing considerably to the health infrastructure of the region.

