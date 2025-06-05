Trump speaks with XI in the midst of died talks between the United States and China on prices

President of Washington (AP) Donald Trump said Thursday that his first call with the Chinese chief Xi Jinping Since the return to his duties was very positive, announcing that the two countries will hold commercial talks in the hope of breaking a dead end on rates and world supplies of rare earth minerals.

Our respective teams will meet shortly in a place to be determined, wrote Trump on his social media platform after the call, which, according to him, lasted an hour and a half.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Lunick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer will represent the American part in the negotiations.

The Republican President, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, also said that Xi had graciously invited him and First Lady Melania Trump in China, and that Trump did the same with his own invitation to Xi to visit the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Trump launched the appeal between leaders of the two biggest economies in the world.

The ministry said in a statement that XI asked Trump to remove the negative measures that the United States had taken against China. He also said Trump said the United States liked Chinese students to study in America, although his administration has sworn Revoke some of their visas.

By comparing the bilateral relationship with a ship, XI told Trump that the two parties had to take the bar and define the right track and avoid the various disturbances and disturbances, according to the press release.

Trump had said it earlier that it was difficult to conclude an agreement with XI.

I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Trump published on his social media site on Wednesday on Wednesday.



Then, Vice-President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China is preparing to launch Gaelic football during a visit to the Croke Park stadium, Ireland, February 19, 2012. (AP photo / Peter Morrison, file)





Craig Singleton, senior director of the Chinese program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that the telephone call had simply taken a climbing on trade but had not resolved basic tensions in bilateral relations.

With the White House always weighing more punitive measures, the current calm could be upset because Beijing is also ready to ride when Washington intensifies, said Singleton. Were probably a competitive action far from the additional confrontation, said Singleton.

In his note, Gabriel Wildau, director general of the Teneo Council, wrote that the telephone call prevented the derailment of commercial negotiations but has produced no clear breakthrough on key issues.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China have stalled shortly after An agreement of May 12 Between the two countries to reduce their rate rates while the discussions took place. Behind the blocking was the continuous competition of an economic advantage.

The United States accuses China of not exporting critical minerals, and the Chinese government is opposed to America restricting its sale of advanced chips and its access to student visas for university and graduates.

Trump has has lowered its 145% prices on Chinese products at 30% for 90 days to allow talks. China has also reduced its taxes on American products from 125% to 10%. The back and forth has caused strong oscillations on the world markets and threatens to hinder trade between the two countries.

Treasury secretary Scott bets had suggested that only a conversation between Trump and Xi could resolve these differences so that talks can restart seriously. However, the underlying tension between the two countries can still persist.

During the appeal, XI said that the Chinese party was sincere about negotiations and at the same time had its principles, and the Chinese president declared that the Chinese honors and still deliver what has been promised, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Even if the negotiations resume, Trump wants to reduce the dependence of the Americas with regard to Chinese factories and reindustrialize the United States, while China wants the ability to continue its thrust in technologies such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence that could be crucial to secure its economic future.

The United States has led a 295 billion dollar commercial imbalance with China in 2024, according to the census office. While Chinese governments focus on making manufacturing in a major economic and geopolitical power, China has confused a slowed economy after a real estate crisis and pandemic locking of the coronavirus weaken consumption expenses.

Trump and XI last spoke In January, three days before the day of the inauguration. The pair then discussed trade, as well as the requirements of Trumps that China makes more to avoid Synthetic fentanyl opioid to enter the United States.

Despite the expression expressed for a long time the prospects of a major agreement, Trump has become more pessimistic recently.

The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, completely violated its agreement with us, Trump posted last week. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

