Trump, Xi Jinping in China agrees to resume commercial negotiations





00:00 President Well, an appeal between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday and he previously restarted the trade negotiations before between the two nations. Our Ben Worschel, always with us for more about this, that is to say, you know, the greater a bigger market history today which obviously caused waves on the market earlier. What do we know about the call and what happens next, well? 00:29 Ben Worschel Yes, so what we know about the call is that the only real concrete thing of the call is the title here is that commercial discussions will resume. These are talks that were blocked by admissions on both sides. They did not speak while waiting for this call. And both parties came out saying that we are going to see each other again. It is at a time to be determined and a place to be determined, but the two parties will come together. Secretary Scott Benson will direct the talks on the American side with two of his colleagues. It is therefore the title of concrete that the markets like this morning. And then there were a few signs without many details here of some of these current problems being at least a kind of drop in temperature. Rare Earth Minerals is a big one. Trump spoke of the way they made progress there, which was Trump's main accusation, namely that China cheat by not exporting enough rare earth minerals. China has not made the difference, has not spoken of rare earths in theirs, so we know no details on what they are going to do. But on this problem and in other international students, there are signs of at least one thaw, uh, which I do not know that it brings us closer to an agreement, but it at least suggests that this price break, which seemed to vacillate on the edge of the collapse a few days ago, will at least be in place for a certain time for the discussions. 02:20 President Very good, well. Thank you so much. Appreciates it. 02:24 Ben Worschel Safe thing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/trump-chinas-xi-jinping-agree-193135112.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

