No sign of Imran's release, says Gandapur

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Thursday that they had seen no sign from the founder of PTI and chief Imran Khan released from prison, adding that they reserved the right to protest and defeat the current system with their strength.

He addressed journalists outside of Adiala prison after meeting the former Prime Minister.

Finding the outgoing regime “fraud and deception”, the KP chief minister said that the current configuration thought he could enslave the nation by the use of batons. “They should know that we are going to fight back with batons against batons and bullets against bullets. If someone shoots me, those who protect me will resume,” he said.

Gandapur noted that the perspectives of liberation from the founder of PTI seemed to be distant. “We see no signs that Khan Sahib will be released. We reserve the right to protest, and we will go to this system with our strength.”

He accused the authorities of delaying the accusation and described the judiciary as “more independent”. “A prosecutor said last night that there would be an audience today-that's all drama. The courts are not free,” he said.

He announced that the next KP budget would be free of tax.

The chief minister also declared that his meeting with the founder of the party had been detailed, during which he asked that the KP development funds be spent for public well-being. “Previously, we used to give funds directly to the members. We will now ask them to submit development plans that will be examined by a committee before the funds are approved,” he said.

He warned that the share of the National Finance Committee (NFC) for the province was delayed and that the meeting had been pushed until August. “If this meeting is not held in time, we will decide a line of conduct,” he warned.

Gandapur criticized the treatment of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran, who, according to him, was under house arrest without even family visits being authorized. “Never before, no one has treated another person in this way.”

He said that the PTI movement would continue patience and resilience, but that “if human rights are not respected in this country, we were going out in the street”.

He said “those who took over this country destroy him”.

The KP chief minister also mentioned the Imran call to dialogue [with the establishment]Noting that the founder of the PTI was still open to talks for the “Sose Society of the Country”.

Gandapur argued that the founder of the PTI also referred to Omar Ayub, saying that he was the head of the opposition.

