Politics
Trump and Xi speak on the phone, their first call since the start of the tariff war
President Trump spoke by phone with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday. This is their first known first call since Trump began his second term by focusing on higher prices on imports of Chinese goods.
Trump, writing on his social media platform Truth Social, described the discussion of “very good telephone call” which lasted about an hour and a half, in which the two men agreed with another series of commercial talks and spoke of potential state visits to the respective countries of the other.
Trump also suggested that China could soften her Export controls who have smothered certain metals that Europe and the United States both intend to use in components integrated into many technology and defense products
“There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare land products,” wrote Trump.
Reading China of the appeal said that the two leaders had also spoken of China's position on the Democratic Island of Taiwan.
“Xi Jinping stressed that to correct the courses which is the Sino-Us relationship, we must direct the rudder and define our management. It is particularly important to eliminate all kinds of interference and even to sabotage”, the Chinese press agency, Xinhua, reported.
Trump Last known conversation With XI was in January, before the day of the inauguration, when the two leaders spoke of a range of global problems, including the trade and the prolonged prohibition of Tiktok.
At the time, Chinese products entering the United States (and vice versa) had to face an average customs tax of approximately 20%, most of which were a deduction from the prices imposed during Trump's first mandate and which Biden administration refused to return.
But by April, a series of increasing rates had brought trade relations between the two countries to a new precipice.
Trump had started the trade war in February by applying a new 10% price a number that has climbed up to 145% by April, with Beijing delays With its own prices.
A breakthrough arrived in early May, when the two countries held Bilateral Talks in Geneva. They agreed at a 90 -day break on most of their samples. The United States has lowered its rate to 30% on Chinese products, and China has reduced its tariffs to 10%.
But more recently, Washington and Beijing accused of breaking the Geneva Agreement. “But I'm sure I'm going to talk to President XI, and I hope we're going to work there,” Trump told the journalists in the White House on Friday.
“After the Geneva talks, China has seriously implemented the agreement. The United States should look for the truth from the facts by examining the progress made and withdrawing the negative measures taken against China,” read China about the XI telephone call to Trump.
During the First Trump Trade War with China in 2020, commercial negotiators with the Trump administration accepted a Commercial deal “phase un” with China who called to Beijing to purchase 200 billion additional dollars of American products over a period of two years, compared to a reference base in 2017. Due to the cocovio pandemic and the demand for decrease, China never made Most of those who have promised purchases.
Asset burden with With XI in June 2019 on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Japan. A planned visit to the American state in China in 2020 has never materialized because of the pandemic. Since he took office for this second term, Trump said he would be willing to go to China to meet Xi.
