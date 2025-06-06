



Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects worth more than Rs 46,000 Croore in Katra in Jammu-et-Cachemire and inaugurates the Chenab bridge, the Arc des RailS de Railways in the world.

He will also signal the Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar.

A PMO press release said that Modi will launch several development projects worth more than RS 46,000 crosses in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The story continues below this announcement Evaluating the Chenab bridge as an architectural wonder, the declaration noted that it is at a height of 359 meters above the river. It is a 1,315 -meter long arc bridge designed to withstand seismic and wind conditions. “A key impact of the bridge will be to improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Thanks to the Vande Bharat train, moving on the deck, it will take about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing journey time from two to three hours,” said Modi's commitment to increase the infrade and connectivity in the region. The PM will also inaugurate the Anji bridge, which is the first railway bridge with India canopy which will serve the nation in difficult land, he added. Other projects to be launched, there is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. In a major boost to the connectivity of the last kilometer, in particular in the border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects, according to the press release. The story continues below this announcement The Prime Minister will also throw the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vahno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth more than Rs 350. It will be the first medical college in the Rasi district contributing considerably to the health infrastructure of the region, he said. The center can launch the WAQF portal On Friday, the center is expected to launch the “Umeed” portal in order to promote better management and increased transparency of WAQF properties across the country, sources said. The portal, which means “management, empowerment, efficiency and unified development of WAQF, will serve as a centralized platform to record WAQF properties nationally, have added sources. According to the plan, all WAQF properties must be recorded on the portal within six months of its launch. Detailed descriptions, including the length, width and geotagated locations of the properties, will be compulsory. The properties recorded under the names of women will not be eligible to be declared WAQF. The main beneficiaries of WAQF assets will include women, children and economically lower sections of society. Several petitions contesting the WAQF law are currently pending before the Supreme Court. The center urged the court to reject these petitions, arguing that the law does not violate constitutional guarantees. The story continues below this announcement Rahul to contact Samvidhan Sammelan at Bihar The head of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar on Friday. The Congress MP will start his trip with a visit to the Dashrath Majhi memorial and meet his family members in Gaya. He will then speak to a Samvidhan Sammelan at the Rajgir International Convention Center (RICC) in Rajgir and will go to imperial dreams in Gaya, where he will address a Mahila Samvad. Gandhi will also visit the Mahabodhi Vihar in Bodh Gaya. Series of conferences in the Maharashtra Itis to mark the day of the coronation Shivaji The story continues below this announcement Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Wednesday that a series of conferences would be held in all industrial training institutes (ITIS) in the state to mark the day of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to celebrate on Friday. The objective is to include patriotic values ​​and national conscience among students, he said. The series of conferences will be inaugurated with a video message from the chief minister will become Fadnavis. Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Maratha Empire, was crowned king on the Raigad fort on June 6, 1674. With PTI entries

