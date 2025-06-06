China and the United States will hold more pricing talks, Trump says after the XI call

Washington (AP) China and the United States have accepted more pricing talks in the midst of a commercial impasse and concerns concerning rare earths, said Trump on Thursday after a call with the chief of China.

Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday at a time when pricing negotiations at staller between their two countries disrupted world trade.

The conversation was confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which said that Trump had initiated the appeal. The White House did not immediately comment.

Trump had said it earlier that it was difficult to conclude an agreement with XI.

I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! “Trump published on his social media site on Wednesday.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China has stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between the two countries to reduce their rate rates while discussions took place. Behind the blocking was the continuous competition of an economic advantage.

The United States accuses China of not exporting critical minerals, and the Chinese government is opposed to America restricting its sale of advanced chips and its access to student visas for university and graduates.

Trump reduced his 145% prices on Chinese products to 30% for 90 days to allow talks. China has also reduced its taxes on American products from 125% to 10%. The back and forth has caused strong oscillations on the world markets and threatens to hinder trade between the two countries.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, had suggested that only a conversation between Trump and Xi could resolve these differences so that talks can restart seriously. However, the underlying tension between the two countries can still persist.

Even if the negotiations resume, Trump wants to reduce the dependence of the Americas with regard to Chinese factories and reindustrialize the United States, while China wants the ability to continue its thrust in technologies such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence that could be crucial to secure its economic future.

The United States has led a 295 billion dollar commercial imbalance with China in 2024, according to the census office. While Chinese governments focus on making manufacturing in a major economic and geopolitical power, China has confused a slowed economy after a real estate crisis and pandemic locking of the coronavirus weaken consumption expenses.

Trump and Xi had spoken for the last time in January, three days before the day of the inauguration. The couple then discussed trade, as well as the requirements of Trumps that China does more to prevent the synthetic fentanyl opioid from entering the United States.

Trump has long expressed his optimism as to the prospects for a major agreement, before his post suggesting that Xi made this difficult. Last week, Trump went further, publishing, the bad news is that China, perhaps not surprised for some, completely violated its agreement with us, published Trump. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!