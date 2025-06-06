Stick for stick, bullet for bullet: gandapur





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is aimed at an event on an un dated image. Facebook / Ali Amin Khan Gandapur / File

Islamabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, promised to defeat the current system because they did not plan the release of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, despite the fact that there was nothing in the cases against him.

We have the right to protest and defeat this system with force, while we are waiting for the judiciary to become independent. When the judiciary will make his own decisions, there is nothing in business against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, he declared by speaking to the media outside the Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, after meeting the party founder.

It lasts approximately two hours in the conference room of prisons, discussions focused on questions related to the coming budget of KPS and other questions concerning the protest movement proposed by the parties.

Gandapur said I had a detailed meeting with the founder; The budget of our province is coming. In this regard, a meeting of the economic team will take place before the budget and if the meeting is not held, then an action plan will be decided.

He said that Imran Khan had ordered fund investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on human well-being, because he has always stressed investment on human development. We will no longer give the funds that we have used directly to the members, but will give members a program and a committee will approve the funds after his meticulous examination, he clearly indicated it. The chief minister said that Imran's imprisonment was an adding injustice, it is an injustice that we are not allowed to sit down and speak with him; The same drama is still in progress.

We always believe in the constitution, the law, the courts and the system, but they think that if they make slaves by force of stick, then we will fight the stick for the stick and the ball for a bullet, he said.

To a question, Gandapur said that the Rights War with the Federation was also won to a large extent. He said the NFC meeting will be called in August.

The chief minister said that Imran Khan could have started to train more committees concerning the movement and said that he was also part of the demonstration and the movement.

I will use the Protocol of the Chief Minister; If someone shoots me, then those who also save me. I will use my authority as a chief minister according to the Constitution, he pointed out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1319037-stick-for-stick-bullet-for-bullet-gandapur

