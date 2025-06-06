A chronology of the Bromance of Elon Musk and Donald Trump





President Donald Trump and Elon Musk entered a flaw in their relationship on the president's “Big Beautiful Bill”, after the couple emerged as close allies during the 2024 campaign.

Why it matters

Musk’s support for Trump, including massive quantities of spending for his campaign, has become a major story of last year's election, and Musk is increasingly linked to the administration thanks to his work at the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), a working group to reduce unnecessary expenses.

However, Musk, who has taken a step back from his work in the government, has become more and more critical of the president's cornerstone legislation in recent days, highlighting the divisions within the GOP on the presidency and expenditure of Trump.

A bromance calendar between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. A bromance calendar between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Newsweek Illustration / Canva / Getty what to know

In recent days, Musk has been increasingly critical of Trump compared to the Big Beautiful Bill law, which includes an extension of its tax reductions and expenses for other priorities, such as border security, due to concerns about national debt. Musk intensified his Trump review Thursday, writing in an article on his X, formerly Twitter, that the Republicans would not have won in 2024 without his support.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the elections, the Dems would control the room and the Republicans are 51 to 49 years old in the Senate,” wrote Musk.

Trump retaliated on Truth Social, writing: “Elon” wore thin “, I asked him to leave, I removed his mandate EV who forced everyone to buy electric cars that no one wanted (that he knew for months that I was going to do!), And he went crazy!”

Costas Panagopoulos, professor of political science at the Northeastern University, told Newsweek that the Rift was not surprising.

“It seems that Musk has changed allegiance to Trump and Gop when he served his interests,” he said. “When people make changes for instrumental reasons like this, it is not unusual for them to break ties with these groups and these individuals if their interests are no longer served.”

Musk: Trump is not “good guy” to become president

Before moving to the right in recent years, Musk was a Trump critic for certain parts of the president's first mandate.

Tesla CEO told CNBC in 2016 that he felt “a little stronger than [Trump] He is not the right guy “to become president, adding that he” does not seem to have the kind of character who reflects the United States well “.

Musk supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Joe Biden in 2020, but sometimes worked with Trump in his first mandate. He said in 2017 that the simple fact of attacking Trump “would do nothing”, calling for “open communication channels” with the president.

Elon Musk attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and other business leaders at the White House on January 23, 2017. Elon Musk attended a meeting with President Donald Trump and other business leaders at the White House on January 23, 2017. Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images Musk finishes support from the Democratic Party

Before the mid-term elections of 2022, Musk announced that he would no longer support the Democratic Party in a post on X, while he was moving to the right and aligrated mainly with the GOP.

“In the past, I voted democrat, because they were (especially) the party of kindness,” wrote Musk on X. “But they have become the party of the division and hatred, so I can no longer support them and will vote republican. Now look at their field field campaign.”

In June of the same year, Musk said he was “undecided” on the advisability of supporting Trump's presidential offer in 2024 against Florida Ron Desantis, at the time considered a potential alternative to Trump.

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump meet in Brownsville, Texas, November 19, 2024. Elon Musk and President Donald Trump meet in Brownsville, Texas, November 19, 2024. Brandon Bell / Getty Images Musk supports the republican for the president, but not Trump, but not Trump, but not Trump, but not Trump, but not Trump, but not Trump, but not Trump, but not Trump,

Musk initially supported Desantis in 2023. In fact, Desantis announced his campaign during a discussion with Musk on X in May 2023. In the end, Desantis had trouble gaining primary school while Trump remained popular with republican voters.

But Musk quickly moved his attention to another candidate – the former president himself.

Musk approves Trump, becomes a major donor

Musk officially approved Trump on July 13, 2024, after Trump's assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I fully approve of President Trump and hopes for his rapid recovery,” said Musk.

In the following weeks, Musk became one of Trump's main donors. The Washington Post reported that Musk had spent $ 288 million for Trump and other Republicans before their victories in November. Musk also appeared on the campaign campaign for Trump, gathering for him in states of the battlefield like the Pennsylvania he won in November.

During Trump's presidential transition, some criticisms noted that Musk played an increasingly visible role, some qualifying it as “musk president”, although the two remained close allies. Musk played a key role in the death of a bill on the financing of the government supported by the Republicans, a decision that many believed underlined his influence on the president.

Elon Musk jumps on stage during a gathering with the candidate of the time, Donald Trump, in Butler, in Pennsylvania, October 5, 2024. Elon Musk jumps on stage during a rally with the candidate of the time, Donald Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 5, 2024. Jim Watson / AFP

After his victory, Trump announced that Doge, who would be led by Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who rather chose to go to the post of Governor in Ohio rather than to co-direct the working group.

Musk may have become the best known member of Trump's administration other than the president himself, frequently attracting attention and achievements to his recommended cuts to federal expenses. The two continued to praise themselves throughout the first months of Trump's second term. In April, Trump said he wanted Musk to continue working with him “as long as possible”.

Doge estimates that he has saved $ 180 billion since January, according to his receipt wall. He has announced many types of real estate cuts to federal workers layoffs.

While Trump and Musk stayed close, Musk met the skepticism of other Trump allies, such as Steve Bannon, who said in December 2024 that he disagreed with Musk on most political questions.

Musk takes a step back from Doge

Musk said in April that he planned to step back from Doge and refocus his efforts on Tesla among the company's financial challenges and consumer reactions who have challenged his role in the administration.

Last week, he said he would leave Doge but that his work would continue. He also said he was planning to reduce political spending.

Shortly after his departure, Musk raised concerns about the effect that “Big Beautiful Bill” of Trump would have on national debt, causing the gap between the two.

“I'm sorry, but I can't bear it anymore. This bill for massive and scandalous congress expenditure and pork is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for that: you know you have done badly. You know,” Musk wrote on X.

Thursday, Musk posted on X that Trump would not have won the re -election without him, triggering a response from the president.

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump at a signature of executive decree at the oval office on February 11, 2025. Elon Musk and President Donald Trump during a signature of decree in the oval office on February 11, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images Trump responds to Musk

Trump responded to Musk in remarks in the oval office on Thursday.

“Elon and I had an excellent relationship. I don't know if we want it. I was surprised,” said Trump. “You were here. Everyone in this room was practically here because we had a wonderful sending. He said wonderful things about me. You couldn't have the best – he did the hat.” Trump was right on everything, and I am right on the major bill. “”

Musk hits Trump with the complaint of Epstein files

Later Thursday, Musk posted: “It's time to drop the very big bomb: @REALDONALDTRUMP is in Epstein files. This is the real reason they were not made public. Have a good day, DJT!”

Musk did not specify the context in which Trump would be in the files.

What people say

Costas Panagopoulos, professor of political science at the Northeastern University, told Newsweek: “Musk's criticism is serious because it is characterized by proximity to Trump and his thought and his strategy which is rare, even in American politics, given how they worked together at the start of Trump's second term.”

The representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky republican, on X: “Some politicians enter politics to get rich.

What happens next

We do not know how the Trump-Musk quarrel will continue to take place in the coming days and weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/timeline-elon-musk-donald-trump-bromance-2081659

