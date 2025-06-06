Xi Jinping urges respectful commercial talks on appeal with Trump The Irish Times





Xi Jinping told Donald Trump that the United States should cancel his negative measures against China and carry out commercial talks with a spirit of mutual respect. The two leaders spoke on Thursday for the first time since January, Chinas State CCTV was reported, adding that the call was at the request of Mr. Trumps. The Chinese report said that the leaders had discussed the trade negotiations that started in Geneva last month, but have blocked in recent days when each party has accused the other of denying the agreement they have concluded. Washington has imposed new restrictions on the exports of semiconductors to China and Beijing responded by interrupting the sale of rare earth minerals in the United States. After the Geneva talks, China has seriously implemented the agreement. The American party is expected to examine the progress made to seek the truth of the facts and cancel its negative measures against China. The two parties are expected to improve trade in foreign affairs, trade, soldiers, police and other areas to increase consensus, reduce misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation, said Chinese reading. Trump confirmed the call later in an article on social networks, describing him as a very good phone call in which he and Xi discussed some of the subtleties of the agreement concluded in Geneva. He said the call lasted about an hour and a half, adding that he had produced a positive conclusion for the two countries. There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare land products, he said. Trump talks about an imminent call with Mr. Xi for weeks, but the Thursday call was the first time that the two men have been talking since January. Trump said Chinese and American negotiators would soon meet, with the American delegation led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Lutnick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer. During the conversation, President XI graciously invited the First Lady and I to visit China, and I rewarded. As presidents of two big nations, it is something that we both look forward to doing, he said The conversation has concentrated almost entirely on trade. Nothing was discussed regarding Russia / Ukraine or Iran. According to Chinese reading, however, the two leaders discussed Taiwan and Mr. Xi said that the United States should carefully manage the problem and not allow it to call a handful of separatists to train Beijing and Washington in a dangerous confrontation. He said Trump said he respects Mr. Xi a lot, was happy to see the Chinese economy maintain strong growth and that the United States would continue to pursue a Chinese policy. Trump also told Xi that the United States had welcomed Chinese students who studied there, despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio the warning last week that Chinese students are dismissed. Last year, around 277,000 Chinese nationals studied in the United States and their costs were a significant source of income for many universities.

