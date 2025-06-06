What did President Trump and Xi Jinping in China say? Deseret News

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping experienced a 90 -minute call on trade tensions.

Trump says they discussed the recent trade agreement and planned a new series of discussions.

The call came a day after Trump doubled the prices on steel and aluminum imports.

A week of re-disparning of American-Chinese trade tensions increasing despite a temporary agreement concluded last month seems to refresh itself again following a telephone call Thursday morning between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said he and Xi engaged in a 90 -minute conversation that focused on almost entirely commercial issues and included an agreement to organize new commercial talks. Trump said they hadn't talked about the Russian-Ukraine or Iran war.

I have just concluded a very good phone call with President XI, from China, discussing certain subtleties of our recently carried out and accepted operations, Trump said on Social truth. The call lasted about an hour and a half and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries. There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will come together shortly in a place to be determined.

Trump said his team for the next talks would include the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Larnick and the US trade representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

Earlier this week, China retaliated on Trumps claims that the Asian country is in violation of a new trade agreement, concluded last month after talks in Geneva, Switzerland, to the idea that the United States itself will have the agreement with new sanctions.

A declaration by the Ministry of Commerce of Chinas published Monday said that the actions of the Trump administration seriously undermine the existing consensus against the economic and commercial talks of Geneva, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas.

Chinese officials have also underlined the recent signaling of the United States on the new potential regulations for advanced microchips and the revocation of American visas for Chinese students, by CBS NewsAs proof that the United States acted in bad faith following the trade agreement.

In a Social truth Last Friday, Trump said that the agreement had led to greater economic stability for China and that everyone was happy but referred to the violation of the terms of the agreement.

The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy! Trump wrote.

While Trumps Social Media Post Friday morning offered no details on the nature of the alleged violation of Chinas, later statement Indicated that the problem of presidents focused on the export rules of Chinas on rare earth minerals.

China controls 90% of the production capacity of rare earth elements in the world and, according to the American energy departmentMinerals play an essential role in American national security, energy independence and economic growth. Many advanced technologies have components made from rare earth materials such as magnets, batteries, phosphores and catalysts.

Trump UPS Metal prices

On Wednesday, Trump followed a promise made last week to double the price rate of 25% current on steel and aluminum imports, a decision which, according to him, will help strengthen a besieged American manufacturing base.

Trump made the official increase in a proclamation that increased commercial levies on most steel and aluminum imports to 50% at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday Hae. The president reported the move in a speech spent last Friday in Pennsylvania to an audience mainly from the Silers.

Economists say that import costs are likely to supply higher prices for construction, cars, household appliances and other products, but it can take months for impacts to be felt.

The White House spokesman Kush Desai said that the increase in the price is only part of a larger Trump plan to strengthen the domestic economy.

The domestic production of steel and aluminum is imperative for our defense-industrial basis, Desai said in a press release Cnn. The Trump administration is committed to reshaping the manufacturing which is essential for our national and economic security while triggering a full range of supply reforms, in particular rapid deregulation, tax reductions and the triggering of American energy to continue to provide economic relief for the American people.

British steel and aluminum exports to the United States were exempt from new samples thanks to a trade agreement between the two countries announced on May 8. But Trump said that 50% fees could be extended to the United Kingdom after July 9 if the White House determines that the United Kingdom had not respected relevant aspects of the agreement, according to CNBC.