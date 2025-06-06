Trump-Musk Feud explodes while Elon takes credit for the electoral victory





Elon Musk has carried out a full campaign against the “big and beautiful” “Donald Trump's reconciliation bill, qualifying the key to the president's legislative agenda a” disgusting abomination “while trying to rally the senators to oppose it.

Trump is not happy. The president responded for a long time to Musk's opposition to the bill while speaking with journalists at the Oval Office on Thursday, criticizing the former chief of his so-called Department of Effectiveness of the Government (DOGE), which officially left the administration last week. “I'm very disappointed by Elon,” said Trump. “I helped Elon a lot.

Trump added that Musk had had no problem with the bill before leaving the administration, and suggested that the richest man in the world had perhaps developed a case of so-called Trump disturbance syndrome. “This is not the first. People leave my administration, and they love us, and at one point, they miss it so much,” said Trump. “Some of them kiss him and some become hostile. I don't know what it is. It is sort of Trump Development syndrome, I suppose they call it. We have it with others. They leave and they wake up in the morning and glamor is gone and the whole world is different and they become hostile.”

Musk intensified his criticisms on the bill, which includes massive reductions in social services such as Medicaid in order to finance tax reductions for the rich on Tuesday, writing on X that “the spending bill of the massive, scandalous and pork guardian is a disgusting abomination”. Musk seems to be upset that the bill should add billions of billions to the national deficit, although some, including the chamber president, Mike Johnson (R-La.), Wondered if it was actually turned upside down that the bill tables tax credits on electric vehicles, which helped his car, Tesla.

Trump made the allegation himself on Thursday. “Elon knew better the inner functioning of this bill than almost anyone seated here,” said the president, adding that he was only developing the problem when he discovered that we will have to cut the EV mandate, “he said about Musk. Choice of publishers

Musk answered Trump in real time on X in what turned into an assault of several hours against his former BFF. “False, this bill has never been shown to me only once and was adopted in death so quickly that almost no one in Congress could not read it!” He wrote.

“No matter,” added Musk. “Keep the Reductions of EV / Solar incentive in the bill, even if no oil and gas subsidy is affected (very unfair !!), but abandon the mountain of pork disgusting in the bill. In all the history of civilization, there has never been any legislation which is both great and beautiful.

Musk then really hit Trump where it hurts. “Without me, Trump would have lost the elections, the DEMS would control the room and the Republicans are 51 to 49 years old in the Senate,” he wrote. “Such ingratitude,” he added before continuing to complain about Trump and the bill throughout Thursday afternoon. Musk even suggested that Trump is a pedophile. “It's time to drop the very large bomb: @realdonaldtrump is in Epstein files,” he wrote. “This is the real reason why they were not made public. Have a good day, DJT! ”

Tesla's share price dropped when Musk's collapse on Trump and the tax bill.

Trump responded to Truth Social by calling Musk “crazy!” And threatening to “terminate” Musk's government contracts. Trendy stories

Trump's full quarrel and Musk occurs less than a week after the duo greeted himself at a farewell press conference for Musk at the Oval Office. “Elon's service in America has been without comparison in modern history,” said Trump, noting that he “really doesn't start”.

We think it is sure to say after Thursday that Musk will not be back in the oval office of soon.

