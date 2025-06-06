



An hour and a half telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday seemed to solve a number of thorny problems, rare land exports to Chinese students, but reality will probably remain much more disorderly than rhetoric. The call was the first known conversation between the two leaders since Trump took office for a second term. He came after a surprisingly successful Swiss summit at the beginning of May where the two sales teams agreed to retreat rates that had increased at high heaven levels in an April trade spit launched by Trump, the United States going from its rate from 145%to 30%, and China has dropped its rate at 10%. Countries have also agreed with a 90 -day break in other prices to negotiate a larger trade agreement. In the weeks following this meeting in Geneva, the mood of shredder was predictable, each side continuing to exploit other vulnerabilities. Washington Slap of new restrictions On Huawei Chips and the export of American technology of semiconductors and aviation to China. Beijing, for its part, agreed in Geneva to remove non-pricing measures in the United States, but it continued to use a new export control system for rare land and magnet elements as a retort of April to limit exports to the United States. The main American companies in the defense and automotive sectors which depend strongly on this Chinese supply chain, including Fordfaced a Significant crunch. The problem of rare earths was clearly an absolute priority for Trump on the call. In a Post social post After the exchange, he won the victory. There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. However, Chinese reading made no mention of minerals. Daniel Russel, vice-president of international security and diplomacy in Asia Society Policy Institute, said in a press release Trumps Line was confusing opaque and suggests no concrete result. It remains to be seen whether the call helps to restart the flow of minerals in the United States in Chinese ports in the coming weeks. Beijing has also left with a victory, even if it is just rhetorical. Chinese reading said the United States welcomes Chinese students to study in the United States. It would be an important reversal of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubios Announcement last week That the department would aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, who threw the Chinese student community into chaos. Trump seemed to confirm the overthrow in a press conference with the German Chancellor on Friedrich Merz on Thursday, saying that Chinese students are looking for a problem. It is our honor to have them, frankly. How or if these declarations translate into politics, once again, remains an open question. The general tone of declarations and readings on both sides was largely positive, including the invitations of the two presidents to increase. This was particularly the case for Trump, who said it was a very good phone call. Scott Kennedy, principal advisor and president of trustee in business and Chinese economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Foreign policy that the dynamics have shown the effectiveness of Chinas' strategy. Chinas has found an economic tool that really bites, so the president has a variety of reasons to frame this in a positive light, he said. Trump's optimistic tone also reflects a familiar dynamic in which he has always displayed heat and opening to Xi and China, while other parts of his administration have continued a more bellicist program by design or disjointed. Beijing reading It contained in particular more pleadings, in particular, including for the United States to cease any interference and sabotage of China and cautiously managing Taiwan. Reading also contained a subtle excavation in the United States, Kennedy said, noting that the call had occurred when Trumps' request that Washington was approaching for Beijing. The superpowers will continue to test their relationship in the new Trump era in the next series of commercial negotiations, which the two parties agreed to set up during the call. The major challenges continue to obstruct a broader trade agreement, namely the conflict between the economic model depending on Chinese export and prevails over the desire to reshape manufacturing. US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told Geneva in May that the two parties could rebalancing togetherBut the experts see a long and difficult route of upcoming negotiations. It took two parties for years to negotiate a trade agreement in the agreement of the first Terma that China ultimately did not respect.

This message is part of the current FPS coverage of the Trump administration. Follow here.

