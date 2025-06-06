Modi 3.0: Draw a disciplined path to support growth, manage tax | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third term on June 10, 2024 by signing the release of 20,000 crosses 93 million farmers under Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi Yojana. The 2024-25 budget, presented the following month, announced an internship program in 500 large companies for at least 10 million young people. And the last budget, presented on February 1, 2025 12.75 Lakh were outside the tax net. The budget deficit for 2024-25 came to 4.8% (revised estimate), against a budgetary estimate of 4.9% – indicating that none of these measures explodes the bank. The budgetary budget deficit for this exercise is 4.4%. PM Modi (Narendra Modi-X)

Indeed, in its third mandate, the Narendra Modi government continued to focus on welfarism and growth, and on four key target groups – farmers, women, young people and the middle class. He also expanded his accent on trade, maintained his discipline on the budget deficit and sought to assemble a series of foreign investment transactions.

First, growth. The NDA began its 12th year in power, India continuing to be the fastest great economy in the world for the fifth consecutive year. India should also be the fourth economy in the world by the end of the current exercise. India GDP increased by 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, which resulted in 6.5% growth in exercise 25 despite serious world-contrary winds, including uncertainties in world trade due to American reciprocal prices.

The growth of the January-March quarter was due to the manufacture, services and agriculture of engines, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week. India maintains this growth as an economy which knows the fastest growth now for the fourth year continuously without interruption, thanks to the work of our small, medium and large industries, which arrive and ensure that our manufacturing capacity, our service capacity, all intact. And agriculture also supported us, she said.

Then, trade, which was the unofficial theme of the year.

The india economic growth momentum, its large consumer base of the middle class and its emergence as a reliable alternative to China in global supply chains were key reasons for all major economies to forge bilateral free trade alliances. At the rear of two FTAs, one with the United Arab Emirates (Water) and the other with Australia in 2022 – the government of Modi finished two major agreements in its third term.

The first was the free trade agreement for India-European Free-Frade Association (EFTA). Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are the four members of the EFTA. The agreement of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is important because it should help India fill a huge gap in the balance of trade, which is favorable to European nations. In 2023, the India trade deficit with EFTA states was more than $ 18.57 billion. The other important and unique characteristic of the ALE in favor of New Delhi is the European commitment of blocks for direct investments of $ 100 billion in India over the next 15 years.

The India-UK free trade agreement announced on May 6 of this year is the second. The Ale de India-Uk, which is currently being legal cleaning and is expected to be applied in one year, should double bilateral trade to more than $ 120 billion by 2030. The other advantage of the agreement is its impact on Indian-European free trade negotiations. A bilateral trade agreement with a dominant European country and the sixth economy in the world has accelerated India-EU negotiations, and another ALE should be announced soon.

And on February 13, India became the first country to announce that it has negotiated a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States after Donald Trump resumed the presidency for the second time. Modi and Trump on February 13 agreed to forge a BTA to double bilateral trade between the two countries at $ 500 billion under the 2030 mission. This commitment came before Trump's announcement on April 2 imposing a reference rate of 10% on all partners and various reciprocal prices on approximately five dozen countries, including India. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lunick earlier this week, described the contours of a potential trade agreement to request reasonable access to the Indian market and a reduction in the trade deficit. India has put the right person on the other side of the table. We have succeeded, I think, to be in a very, very good place. You should expect an agreement between the United States and India in the not too distant future because we have found a place that really works for the two countries, said Lunick during an event organized by the American Strategic Partnership Forum.

Third, investment. India has prompted foreign investors to participate in India increasing prosperity by liberalizing the foreign direct investment regime (IDE). The budget of February 1 announced the decision of governments to increase the limit of the IDE in the insurance sector from 74% to 100% with the condition that the increased limit would be available for foreign companies that invest the total premium in India. The GRUT IED, in accordance with RBI data, increased from $ 71.3 billion in 2023-24 to 81 billion dollars in 2024-25.

Despite the world's opposite winds and geopolitical disorders, India obtained record exports of products and services of $ 825 billion in 2024-25. Similarly, income from the tax on raw products and services (TPS) in April have affected 2.37 Lakh crosses with annualized growth of 12.6%, the highest monthly collection of all time since the launch of the indirect tax regime in July 2017, reflecting the resilience of the national economy supported by solid contributions from almost all states.

The 2025-26 budget stated exports as one of the four Indian economy growth engines with agriculture as the first engine followed by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MPME) and investments. In his budgetary discourse on February 1, Sitharaman said that the four engines would propel the India Development course, fueled reforms with our inclusive guidance spirit and that the destination is Viksit Bharat. India exports, as can be seen in GDP data, increased by 6.3% in 2024-25 against 2.2% in 2023-24.

The emphasis on trade is crucial for the growth of the Indian economy as stable performance in the exports of goods and services, in addition to payment entries, the funding of funds have served as a major stamp for the country's current account. The Indian roupine was strengthened in April 2025 and remains one of the main most efficient currencies compared to the US dollar. With this stability and a stronger external position, India exchange reserves remain adequate, providing import coverage of about eleven months, said the last issue of the monthly revision of the financial ministry, published on May 27.

And finally, the taxman. The government has indicated that its consolidation approach will continue while keeping the emphasis on capital spending. In the budget, it was clear that the government had attempted to balance tax management in parallel with growth in growth and not to embark on a self -destructive consolidation exercise. This was important since the nominal growth of GDP 2024-25 ended up ending almost a percentage point of 9.7% instead of 10.5% lower than the budget of July 2024 supposed.