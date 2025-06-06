Aamir Khan was said that he would lose his reputation after this Imran Khan film: Aapka Naam Mitti Mein Mil Jayega | Bollywood News





The actor Imran Khan spent a short time but punchy in the films in the late 2000-care of the 2010s. The actor appeared in films like Jaane you Yaa Jaane Na and Delhi Belly during this period which continues to be loved by his fans. In a new interview, Imran shared that the people around his uncle Aamir Khan, who was also the producer of Delhi Belly, had a very negative reaction to the film Abhinay Deo. He recalled that despite the negative reactions, Aamir held near the film.

In a shared conversation on the YouTube Scene1take1 channel, Imran said that after finishing shooting the film, they had a small screening with the first cup. It was at the office of Aamir and a few people, including Imran, Abhinay, the writer Akshat Verma, some friends of Aamir and certain members of the office staff were present at the screening. “In the end, Aamir is very close friend of the family, he said,” Aamir what did you do? ” What did you do? He showed me and said to me, “You areka career Barbaad Kar Dega (you will destroy his career). He said, “Aamir, you Meri Maan (listen to me), don't post this film.

Imran Khan recalled that the security staff of Aamir Khan at the time did not like the film. “Aamir's security guy at that time, he sounded and said,” Sir, Aaj Tak Aapne Jo Bhi Naam Kamaya Hai, Mitti Mein Mil Jayega Sab. Agar AAP ISS Picture Ko Sorking Karenge, Aapka Naam Mitti Mein Mil Jayega (SIR, all names you have made, all this will be destroyed. They just stacked him. The feedback was: “Burn the negative.

Imran said that after listening to these reactions, he and Akshat (writer) fell ill for two days, but Aamir “did not start”. “Aamir did not start. He looked at everything and he said,” No, it's correct. You have shot the right film, this is the problem is only editing. Whatever it is in the script, you pulled it and you delivered it, don't worry. We just have to change it properly, “he said. Imran said it was after that that the team learned a “very precious lesson” when it reissues the film.

Delhi Belly also played Vir Das and Kunal Roy Kapur.

