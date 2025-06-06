



London: The American-Pakistani businessman, the magnate of the Tanweer magnate Ahmed, made the headlines this week after Geo News revealed that he had held several secret meetings with the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala prison in October of last year to find a reason for a breakthrough.

This correspondent had revealed in a media report, without naming anyone, that an American-Pakistan magnate held several series of talks with Khan in prison until the talks broke down. Tanweer Ahmed confirmed to local media in an interview on Monday in an interview on Monday that it was he who had met Khan several times.

Since his interview was broadcast on Geo News, the businessman has been in the eye of a storm on social networks and Pakistani television talk shows. Several allegations were made against him, notably that he was a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI).

Sources have confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed had participated in several high -level lobbying efforts linked to Pakistan and America, but he did not support any Pakistani political party in any way; He did not support PTI, PPP, PMLN or another part and worked with the various Pakistani administrations to improve Pakistani relations with the United States.

Imran Khans Sister clarified the air on Wednesday when she confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed had in fact met Imran Khan in Adiala prison. Addressing a journalist outside Adiala prison after meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan revealed that Tanweer Ahmed was a major donor at the University of Namal. He also gave great donations to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital but not to the PTI. Aleema Khan also mentioned that Tanweer Ahmed made a donation of nearly $ 10 million to the National University of Science and Technology in Islamabads (Nust).

This happened after Nust confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed concluded a partnership with the University through an endowment fund for improvised students who will benefit nearly 200 students who could obtain scholarships each year. The donation of $ 9 million is one of the most important donations by all Pakistani abroad to any Pakistani university.

Tanweer Ahmed is a businessman, investor, American-country-country-owner-Pakistanis who works with large companies, organizations and non-profit hospitals. He is the owner of the biggest Houston cricket complex, the Cricket Prairie View complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise.

The multimillionaire businessman is the founder of a brand of food chains and also has many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC. It has the largest largest transport company and has commercial interests in the energy sector and the medicine industry. Tanweer Ahmed is recognized for having taken more than $ 50 million aid in Pakistan during the devastating floods in 2022 in Pakistan.

Tanweer Ahmed started on a humble note in the United States when he migrated from Sialkot as a student and settled in San Francisco. He launched his food business which went from a store at 153 stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas with more than 5,000 employees making him one of the largest fast food franchise owners in America.

At the same time, Ahmed has created insurance companies and has also invested in energy production companies in Texas, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Illinois. It was in 2018 that when he announced his intention to build the largest cricket complex in the United States, he acquired 86 acres of land, not far from the main region of the city of Houston.

