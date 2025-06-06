Pti wanted to spread chaos, witness testifies in ATC





Islamabad:

Thursday, the key witness of the GHQ attack affair testified in the anti-terrorism court, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) was involved in the propagation of hatred against the military and public institutions of the country.

During the hearing of the case, linked to the attack on the GHQ door on May 9, 2023, against the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan and other people inside Adiala prison, the sub-inspector Muhammad Riaz, who was the complainant of the case, said that the PTI wanted to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

On Thursday, the accusation of the accusation if Riaz recorded his statement before the judge AMJAD Ali Shah in the middle of the heckling created by the defense lawyers. On this, the judge published a notice of justification for the lawyers of the defense for contempt of the court.

If RIAZ testified that the DVDs and other evidence received from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were played on the big screen during a meeting of the joint investigation team (JIT).

After seeing all the evidence, it was proven that the PTI as a party was involved in the spread of hatred against the army and state institutions to spread chaos and anarchy in the country. He added that the USB and DVDs linked to the provocative speeches of the founder of PTI and Shehryar Afridi, and on the spot and the surroundings, were seized in his presence.

During the hearing, the defense lawyers insisted on calling the main lawyer Salman Akram Raja in the court. Prosecutor Zaheer Abbas Shah opposed the request, saying that Raja had not helped the court even for a single day, he wanted to enter to plot violent demonstrations.

The founder of the PTI had announced that he would direct the demonstration across the country from the interior of the prison and Raja wanted to consult the founder of the PTI to finalize the conspiracy against the state and the institutions of the State. Shah said that no political meeting could take place during the legal proceedings.

However, the Defense lawyer's demonstration continued and at some point, they also warned against the boycott of the procedure. The ATC expressed its anger at the situation and issued opinions for benefits to the defense lawyers for the court to the court.

Due to the protest, the declarations of two other pursuit witnesses, Saleem Qureshi and Manzoor sub-inspector, could not be recorded. Later, the hearing of the case was postponed until June 21 within Adiala prison.

During the hearing, Jit Stage SP Faisal Saleem also appeared before the court, however, the SSP Rawalpindi surveys did not appear despite the conviction of the court. The judge issued the opinions of the SSP investigation and asked for the answer until June 11.

The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, was produced in court, while several accused, including Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, Amjad Niazi, Usman Dar and Fawad Chaudhry, appeared in court to attend the hearing

