Alia Syed's Glasgow exhibition explores representation issues





The Ring in the Fish exhibition of Alia Syed at Glasgow's Center for Contemporary Arts. Photograph by Diana Dumi His latest exhibition, showing Glasgow's Center for Contemporary Arts, is based on the oral history of the South Asian diaspora of cities

June 5, 2025

Glued on a wall in one of the rooms of the Glasgows Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) is a patchwork wallpaper. The white text is projected intermittently on the wall, showing words drawn from oral stories by the visual artist and the filmmaker Alia Syed.

Syed began to interview first and second generation members of the South Asian community in Glasgow, where she lives, in 2016, and found the wallpaper as a common physical reference point for many of those to whom she spoke. Some recalled the meeting of relief wallpaper with abstract and kitsch conceptions for the first time when they came to the United Kingdom in the 1960s and 1970s. There were memories of simply getting lost in the models, says Syed.

Extended by film works on 16 mm, photography and sound, current Syeds exhibition, The Ring in the Fish, is based on the fragments of these conversations as well as workshops that she organized with groups of Muslim women in the city. Participants shared memories and material objects that constituted their first lives and their emigration a handwritten newspaper of poetry hatred, an invoice of 1000 rupees given as a gift from Eid and kept in a wallet for more than 30 years, a silver bracelet has passed as a family heritage. The magnitude of the exposure goes from intimate to emblematic, says Syed. I love the smallness of the photographs of the family unlike the size of the projections.

During his 30-year career, Syed whose work has been shown in Tate Modern, the New York Museum of Modern Art and Madrid Reina Sofa explored the language, history and memory, often based on South Asian identity and the inheritances of colonialism. How do we look at, how have we appropriated, how do we build the meaning? are the central questions which, she said, informed her practice.

Another view of the Ring in the Fish exhibition. Diana Dumi photograph

Syed was born in 1964 to a Welsh mother and a father of Hyderabad in southern India, by Karachi, Pakistan, where he received his third cycle studies in the years following the partition of British India. She grew up visiting the family in the two countries.

In the 1980s, in what was now the University of East London, the first meeting with the film occurred in the 16 mm cameras of the video department. His fascination comes from the experience of childhood in mechanics nourished by his physicist father. The medium offered a way to combine its interest in sound, images and the word written. During her third cycle diploma at the Slade School of Fine Art, she was part of the cooperative of filmmakers from London and was exhibited in avant-garde films and the formative works of John Akomfrah, Isaac Julien, Trinh T Min-ha and Prathiba Parmer.

I got very involved in representation ideas, she said. To which you look like and who looks at who is at the forefront of growing up in a Muslim culture or all traditional culture. The notion of free and devouring look is only part of something that is part of capitalism. Otherwise, there is an ethics of research that is always present, which you become aware. This is essentially the production of films: questions of representation and how to fight against this notion of the all-powerful and consuming eye.

The ring in fish takes its name from the Scottish folklore associated with Saint Mungo, the patron saint of Glasgow. Syed was inspired by the history of Queen Languoreth, who receives a ring by her husband, the medieval king Rhydderch Hael. She gives the ring to a knight, and the king suspects her of infidelity. Saint Mungo recovers the ring from the mouth of a fish and saves the queen from a death sentence.

Alia Syed. Photograph by Michifield Devijver

I like history because of this notion of loyalty. Migrant communities are often accused of not being faithful or having loyalty to the so-called host country, says Syed. But also, the idea in all stories is a transformation. What struck me about many people from India and Pakistan is that they could reinvent themselves.

Certain workers' communities that have come have become very rich. The class is returned by migration, not only with each other and the structures within the subcontinent, but also in relation to the white British culture.

Syeds The last work questions the concepts of belonging in the broader context of a city whose material presence is imbued with echoes of the British imperial past. A large part of the built environment of Glasgow is a by-product of the slave trade and the wealth that comes from colonial India in Great Britain, she explains. All these buildings that we are continuously looking in admiration are the product of wealth that has been accumulated and stolen in many different countries.

The exhibition extends over a film, a photograph and a 16 mm sound. Diana Dumi photograph

In the film, the Dhaba, showing the CCA, Mr. Bhari, retired bus chief and driver, talks about his experience of racism in the 1970s, shortly after as inch Powell delivered the rivers of blood speech in 1968 in which he denounced immigration by the former British colonies.

To be mistreated, it was day by day, says Bhari in the film. His words are heard on images of the statue of Frederick Roberts, a Victorian and colonial official general responsible for the reproduction of the inscription on the structure of Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, described as mutins by Indian resistance groups. The sikhs that served in the British Indian army are represented under him, holding the general at altitude.

I wanted people to think about the voice and the story about the city, says Syed. By focusing on Indian figures below Roberts, Syed reclaims colonial imagery as a means of disturbing the messaging of the statues. People at the bottom appear at the top.

The ring in the fish presents itself at CCA in Glasgow until July 26.

