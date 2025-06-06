



A digital display panel mounted on a truck in New Yorks Times Square turned heads after showing criticism of the best political and military leaders of the Pakistans.

The visuals now widely disseminated on social networks have targeted the army chief of the army of Pakstitan, Marshal Asim Munnir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, depicting them in deeply negative terms while simultaneously depicting the former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a erroneous chief.

The display, which presented rotary digital messages, would have been funded by foreign supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the political party led by Khan.

He included several direct and not filtered accusations, such as calling a fraud marshal, a liar, a loser and someone who would do everything for personal interest.

Zardari and Sharif were represented as accomplices in political deception, with a label that was read, the deceiver and his two crooks.

This act of protest, occurring in one of the most occupied commercial districts of the worlds, is considered an embarrassment and a criticism of the Pakistans during the internal crisis as the role of the military in civil affairs is deepened.

How Pak leaders are called

Videos capturing messages from the display panels quickly gained ground online, especially among the supporters of the army. One of the most important read messages, illegally detained for 2 years, displayed alongside an image of Imran Khan behind bars.

Another line said that the good job makes you stand up, no false titles, criticizing the recent elevation of the munirs at the highest military rank of the Pakistans.

Times Square illuminated with the marshal of liar fraud Asim Murnir – the deceiver with his two crooks – Zardari and Sharif! Bezatti to provide international level by the Pakistani diaspora themselves after being defeated in the military confrontation by India. pic.twitter.com/asawbxem8p

– Aditya Raj Kaul (@adithyarajkaul) June 5, 2025

A separate legend, a liar. Why not also not a polygraph test, referring to past controversies where the government has tried to force Khan to undergo a lie detection test.

The campaign targeted not only to have but also former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, calling him a silhouette motivated only by personal interest.

Comments on social networks concluded that it was an example of internal Pakistan dysfunctions which were spreading in international public spaces.

The general tone of the demonstration was that of ridiculous intended for the establishment of Pakistans and a call for responsibility, in particular with regard to the role of Armys in governance and political manipulation.

What the backdrop ispahalgam terror Attack and Op Sindoor

At the beginning of May 2025, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor a military campaign of several days targeting terrorist bases exploited by groups like Lashkar-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed, and the Kashmir of Hizbul.

The strikes of the Indian Air Force would have eliminated more than 100 terrorists, including higher personalities such as Abdul Rauf Azhar and relatives of Masood Azhar.

The offensive, which continued until May 10, resulted in significant losses on the Pakistani side, which ultimately prompted Islamabad to ask for a cease-fire.

In the immediate consequences, General Asim Munnir was promoted to Marshal, the first appointment of this type in Pakistan since 1959.

While the Government of Pakistans cited its strategic leadership during the crisis as a justification, criticisms allege that the promotion was politically motivated and aimed to consolidate the public image of the military following failures perceived during the conflict.

A Geo News report said that the promotion of Munirs had been approved to ensure the security of the country and have credited it with the best strategy and courageous leadership in the repair of threats.

However, detractors on media platforms and among the Pakistani community abroad questioned the legitimacy of these affirmations, in particular in the light of the highly publicized victims inflicted by the Indian operation.

The Khan-Mnume Rift

The friction between Imran Khan and Munir returns to this last transition to the head of intelligence between services (ISI) during Khans' mandate as Prime Minister.

Since the appointment of munirs as head of the army at the end of 2022, relations between Khans PTI and the military establishment have deteriorated strongly.

In May 2023, Khan was arrested for several accusations, including corruption, the conservation of state gifts and the flight of classified documents. His camp, however, rejected the allegations as part of a broader campaign of the military to erase his influence.

His legal problems, associated with successive convictions and disqualifications, have indeed prohibited him to challenge future elections.

After Khans' arrest, his supporters launched national demonstrations. Demonstrations broke out in the main urban centers of Pakistans, one of the most important incidents being the attack on the residence of body commanders in Lahore.

The state responded with a vast repression, holding thousands of PTI workers and managers. Several members of Khans Inner Circle have defected or went underground to escape the arrest.

Despite this repression, the popularity of the Khans among the large sections of the public has remained intact. Even from prison, his supporters consider him a victim of political engineering and military surpassing.

Its parties of parties would have obtained the greatest number of parliamentary seats in the general elections of 2024, but a coalition led by Shehbaz Sharifs PML-N was finally able to form the government thank you, many think, in military support.

What the display is sometimes symbolized

The Billboard Times Square is not an isolated incident but rather the reflection of a broader feeling among the Pakistanis abroad, in particular in North America and Europe.

Many PTI supporters abroad consider Khan as a leader who challenged the influence of the military and paid the price to do so. For them, the display panel was both a form of protest and a means of recovering the story.

This anger abroad comes at a time when Mining Consolidates power in Pakistan, and his government increases efforts to suppress dissent.

While the Pakistani establishment continues to push the story of national unity and success in the face of foreign threats, public stunts as they highlight persistent divisions and eroding public confidence, especially among young people and the diaspora.

The counterpoux also recalls that, despite the official efforts of Islamabads to present to have a figure of strength and victory, for many, there remains a deeply controversial figure.

With agency entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/pakistan-politics-times-square-billboard-imran-khan-asim-munir-13894948.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

