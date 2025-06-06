Eat & Beyond announces Mario Nawfal as a strategic advisor





Vancouver, BC, June 06, 2025 (Globe Newswire) – Eat & beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (Eat & Beyond or the Company), is happy to announce that the entrepreneur, investor and the Citizen Journalist of Mario Nawfal played the company as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Nawfal is a force in modern media and web3 innovation. As the founder of the round table, the most influential audio X / Twitters, he welcomed world icons, notably Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen, Mark Cuban, Cz, Alexander Lukashenko, Sergei Lavrov, Sam Bankman-Fried, Andrew Tate, Hunter Biden, Bill Ackman, Matt Walsh, Michael Saylor Bay, Vinod Khosla and Imran.

Mario is also an experienced entrepreneur with multiple successful outings and respected venture capital that supported companies in small groups in AI, games, blockchain and digital media.

He is the founder of Citizen Journalism Network, its subsidiary, IBC Group, and its accelerator, CJNA, which builds a fully integrated web 3 ecosystem, combining a media empire and a venture capital company with a startup accelerator and a launch of web3 projects. The company builds a centralized exchange (CEX), Deal Desk and Fund powered by AI, targeting institutional and detail investors on web2 and web3.

As part of its advice role, CJN Accelerator Ltd. (CJNA) obtained 1,000,000 options at an exercise price of $ 0.15, expiring five years from the date of grant.

This announcement comes as the company is preparing for its name change in Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (proposed Ticker: DATT) and the updated investment policy to create a diversified portfolio of companies operating at the forefront of emerging technologies. This strategy reflects a sharp emphasis on the AI, blockchain, web3, fintech and wider TIC sectors (information and communication technologies), including tokenized infrastructure and digital assets.

The company has also recently acquired Liquidlink AI Corp., a advanced platform which allows an emission and an evacuation exchange and profitable evacuation of digital assets, including real assets (RWAS) on the major XRP book.

Bringing Mario Nawfal on board is a power movement. His experience at the intersection of the media, web3 and venture capital is unrivaled. While we focus on the space of digital assets, we were delighted to have it advised our trip, “said Young Bann, CEO of Eat & Beyond.

About Eat & Beyond

Eat & Beyond (CSE: EATS) is an investment issuer coded on the stock market which identifies and makes investments in equity in global companies that develop and market innovative food technology, sustainability and technology. Directed by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond offers retail investors a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a large cut of possibilities in the alternative sectors of food, sustainability and technology. Thanks to its subsidiary in exclusive property, Liquidlink AI Corp., the company has entered the blockchain technology sector by emphasizing the tokenization of real assets, a decentralized infrastructure and advanced commercial analyzes.

Find out more: www.eatandbeyond.com

The Canadian Transfer Tracksmith's exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved of the content of this press release.

For more information: for more information, please contact Young Bann, CEO, [email protected].

Greenery note concerning declarations in the future

This press release contains prospective instructions. Prospective declarations can be identified by the use of words such as, subject to or variations in these words and sentences or indicate that certain actions, events or results may or will be taken, occur or are carried out. The prospective declarations of this press release include, but without limiting itself, the declarations concerning the business strategy of the company, the current and future investments, the proposed name change, the investment policy updated and the capacity of the company to obtain the approvals of the shareholders and regulatory necessary within the framework of the proposed name change and the updated investment policy. Prospective declarations are based on hypotheses, but real results can be considerably different from any future expectation expressed or involved in prospective declarations. Prospective declarations can be affected by risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors, including, but without limiting themselves, the stock markets in general and the fact of not obtaining the necessary approvals of the Canadian exchange of securities. Consequently, readers should not rely excessively to prospective declarations.

