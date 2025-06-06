Suspension of sentences in a case of 190 million pounds sterling: IHC grants 7 days to appoint the special prosecutor to IK, Bushra's Pleas – Pakistan





Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) granted seven days to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appoint the Special Prosecutor to Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and his spouse Bushra Bibis calls for the suspension of their sentence in 190 million cases.

A bench of two members including the acting chief judge Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif on Thursday, heard the case and postponed the hearing until June 11, when the NAB told court that it needed time to prepare arguments for the case.

During the hearing, lawyer Salman Safdar, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi representative, argued that the penalty suspension petitions were heard, after numerous prayers and supplications, adding that today was not easy.

The NAB prosecutor Rafay Maqsood appeared in court and said that his request was that the federal government should appoint a special prosecutor in this case, but he has not yet been appointed.

Rafay asked the court to grant four weeks, declaring that they had received the opinion yesterday. The actual chief judge said that for notification for the prosecution team, seven days were sufficient.

Salman Safdar argued that more than 300 cases had been tabled against the founder of PTI and that the court of first instance condemned him. Latif lawyer Khosa said that the founder of the PTI was in prison without any evidence; The founder of the PTI will not go abroad and there is no risk of falsification of the file.

The court ordered the NAB's accusation team to notify the special prosecutor within seven days and adjourned the hearing until June 11.

In this case, the founder PTI Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi approached the IHC to request the suspension of their sentences in the case of 190 million.

They moved the court through their lawyer Barister Salman Safdar and quoted the state and President Nab as a defendant.

Lawyer Salman declared in the petition that the petitioners had been condemned by the Court of Responsibility (I) Islamabad by judgment of 17.01.2025, in which they were retained guilty of the commission of infringement of corruption and corruption as defined U / S 9 (a) (ii) (IV) (IV) (VI) of the National Accountability, 1999 and Irran 1999 to undergo a rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years and leading to 1,000,000 rupees.

Thanks to the instant request, they asked for the indulgence of this court for suspension of conviction and sentence granted to them, until the final provision of the main appeal already filed in the IHC.

