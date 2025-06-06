Pakistan attacked the Bot Insaniyat, Cashmiriyat in Pahalgam: PM Modi Blast Islamabad





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Pakistan on Pahalgam's terrorist attack in which 26 innocent civilians were killed, qualifying the assault on humanity and cashmiriyat. Addressing a public rally in the Rasi district of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Prime Minister Modi accused Pakistan of having tried to encourage riots in India and disrupt the livelihoods of people who work hard from cashmere by the terrorist attack. “Unfortunately, our neighboring country is against humanity and even the means of subsistence of the poor. What happened in Pahalgam on April 22 is an example of this. Pakistan attacked the two of Insaniyat and Cashmiriyat '' in Pahalgam. Its goal was to provoke riots in India and observe the gains of the Kashmir. Families in cashmere have a livelihood, “said Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi assured that terrorist attacks like that of Pahalgam will not disrupt the ongoing development efforts in Jammu-et-Cachemire. He added that anyone who was trying to hinder the young people of the valley to realize that their dreams should face it first. “The development of Jammu and Cashmere will not be shaken by Pahalgam's attack. It is the promise of Narendra Modi. If someone prevents youth from realizing their dream,” to us Baadha Ko Pehle Modi Ka Saamna Karna Padega, “he said. Expressing the sadness of the fate of more than 2,000 families affected by bombing during the recent Indian-Pakistani conflict, Prime Minister Modi has announced that the central government would provide RS 2 Lakh to those whose houses have undergone many damage and Rs 1 Lakh to those whose houses have undergone partial damage. “The suffering of more than 2,000 families affected by bombings is also our own suffering. Now, the houses that have undergone a lot of damage will receive RS 2 Lakh, and the houses that have been partially damaged will be conferred on RS 1 Lakh more separately. Two border battalions have been trained for the Jammu and Kashmir division, and the work of two women was also completed. in conflict areas near our international border. On April 22, terrorists killed 26 civilians, including a Nepalese national, in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam. In retaliation, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Jammu-Cachemire and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, leading to the death of more than 100 notorious terrorists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pakistan-attacked-both-insaniyat-kashmiriyat-in-pahalgam-pm-modi-blasts-islamabad-2912007.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos