Professionals have once described the work of Professor Glenn Diesen as propaganda.

In the United States, we have seen how peer examination, knowledge and expertise have been neglected by a government that promotes charlatans with and without research education.

In Norway, we are fortunate to be a political system that can be informed by the knowledge evaluated by peers, but we experience a blve of disinformation on social networks and other platforms.

Good decisions are based on good knowledge, but people do not always pray that voices transmit knowledge and which distribute disinformation. For example, many say they can pray if someone tells the truth, based solely on their ability to attend.

Not a worthy teacher

The environment of the subject is forced to inform the public when a colleague is delivered with points and arguments that do not hold water and that professionals have criticized.

I signed the call in AftenPosten while 37 employees at the University of SRST-Norway signed. There, we move away from the political attitudes of the colleague and Professor Glenn Diesen, because they were expressed in the NRK debate on May 20.

For my part, this applies to both Political attitude that we must not help Ukraine to defend against the invasion of Russia, and The way they were expressed Through instruments such as falsification of history, errors and repetition of the accounts of Russian propaganda.

The history professor Sven G. Holtsmark, in a position of debate in the AftenPosten, PPEKT how Diesen, failing that the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj and uses sources in a way that is not worthy of a teacher.

Has the cheek standard

Nor is it the first time that the LIMINGIGN has been picked in peers' reviews. Once, the unions have described Diesen's work as more propaganda than analysis, but he has a cheating donation and a lack of shame which makes him continue tirelessly in the same way without modifying the method or correcting factual errors.

Here is a small selection of unions:

The historian Roger Chapman writes in his review of Diesen's book, The Decay of Western Civilization and the Resurengency of Russia with apparent support.

In addition to the alleged sympathy of Diesen for authoritarianism, Chapman also underlines his reluctance to use a double edition sword when he analyzes.

In addition to the alleged sympathy of Diesen for authoritarianism, Chapman also underlines his reluctance to use a double edition sword when he analyzes.

The book appears more as a manifesto than as an analysis, and reminds Chapman the Russian philosopher Pyotr Yakovlevich Chaadayev, who thought that Russia was the solution to the problems of the world.

Chapman writes: this last incarnation of Russian Messian thought occurs about 185 years later, and this time it is offered by a foreigner, although a Russian carefully [ …] When he mentions the attack on Russia against neighboring countries as initiative of national construction [ …] Does not see diese that the Russian land of today itself is the victim of Hybris.

It is an overwhelming criticism of the lack of objectivity and capacity or will of Diesen to reflect a balanced analysis. However, Diesen continues in the same piece with subsequent books.

Lacking will or capacity

Here, Susanna Rabow-Igling, Frsteamanuensis at the University of Uppsala, Diesens Russian conservatism in 2021 reports the Journal of the Journal Nordic Storum:

Diesen's book is difficult to read, because it is not clear if it constitutes a social analysis or a party post in the debate on the future of Russia. If you read the book as an analysis of the social sciences, there are serious shortcomings.

Rabow-Pads continues: Initially, Diesen uses through ideologically charged ideas such as analytical concepts. Its ambition does not seem to show that Russian conservatism is based on the fundamental and universal hypotheses of conservatism, but presents these conservative hypotheses as objectively true. Subjective journals and objective analysis are mixed.

Again, dies with lack of objectivity and inability or will to conduct a balanced analysis.

A defense magazine for the invasion

This has continued to date. Professor Pavel K. Baev in the Peace Research Department (Prio) describes Diesen's latest book, The Ukraine War & The Eurasian Order Order as a defense writing for the invasion of President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine.

He writes: Russia's assault judge against Ukraine is a problem that Putin's president has never clearly learned. Diesen provided an academic explanation for Putin's fateful decision [ …] Like Russian propaganda trumpets without coating. Russian invasion is described as a Aggressive war This gave an unequivocal positive result by remaining The cemetery for liberal hegemony.

The book lacks theoretical anchoring and repeats propaganda without analysis or criticism: long quotes from Putin and Xi Jinping should apparently provide condemnations to the arguments that lack management.

Baev describes the book as a mixture of superficial history, vulgr geopolitics and non -diluted propaganda.

GR to work without objectivity or balance

This does not mean that there are no positive criticisms of Diesen's books. Sergei Karaganov, one of the Putin's DRGERS, describes the decomposition of Western civilization and the resurgence of Russia As a rare example of intellectual courage, even bravery.

There is also an entire network of academics adapted to Putin in the West who give each other positive criticism of what they write. But these are not representative of the subject's environment and do not reflect the evaluation of the subject.

Diesen declares as a teacher who does not care about the peer exam, has a selective relationship with the facts and will work without objectivity or balance to defend and promote Putin's policy and propaganda.

Maisse shine the truth

The political attitudes of Diesen legitimize what describes the political scientist and historian Eugene Finkel as a research on the genocide. His method and his form of expression undermines the cry for the truth and the dissemination of knowledge by the falsification of history and errors.

This is what I give up.

As Professor Tor Hernes writes: by manipulating what must be knowledge of research above all as something else, research is also undermined as an institution. Me and other colleagues from the University of SRST-Norway, who are responsible for students with locals for their points, experiment with it as direct betrayal.