Gyaltsen Norbu: Panchen Lama, named in China, promises to make Tibetan Buddhism more Chinese by meeting Xi Jinping
A young Tibetan named controversial by the atheist communist party of Chinas as the second highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism has committed to making religion more Chinese.
Gyaltsen Norbu was installed by Beijing as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995 in contempt for the highest authority religions Le Dalai Lama, whose choice for the role that a six -year -old boy has since disappeared from the sight of the public. China has not yet revealed information about the fate of the missing boy.
The Panchen Lama, appointed to Beijing, is rejected as an impostor by many Tibetans at home and in exile, but it is often cited in the media of the State of Chinas, the line of communist parties and praising its policies in Tibet.
In a rare meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, Gyaltsen Norbu promised to make his own contributions to the promotion of ethnic unit and to systematically advance the sinization of religion, reported the Xinhua press agency.
The remarks refer to a radical campaign triggered by XI in order to purge religious denominations of foreign influence and to align them more closely with traditional Chinese culture and the authoritarian rule of the officially atheist communist party.
Gyaltsen Norbu has also promised to keep the teachings XIS firmly in mind, to resolutely support the leaders of the parties and to firmly protect national unity and ethnic solidarity, according to Xinhua.
XI said by Xi to continue the patriotic and religious traditions of Tibetan Buddhism and to help promote a strong feeling of community for the Chinese nation, Xinhua reported.
The meeting occurs the 30th year of the disappearance of the Dalai Lama named Panchen Lama.
After the 1989 death of the 10th Panchen Lama, the second most important figure in Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama named Tibetan child Gedhun Choekyi Nyima As his colleagues reincarnate.
But three days after being chosen, according to the American government, Gedhun and his family were missing by the Communist Party, which then appointed an alternative Panchen Lama. Gedhun has not been seen in public since.
In a statement marking this anniversary, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the Chinese authorities for kidding him and his family. He called Beijing to immediately release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and stop persecuting the Tibetans for their religious beliefs.
In 2020, the Chinese government publicly recognized the fate of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima for the first time, describing it as a university graduate with a job, and that neither his family wanted to be disturbed in their current normal life.
Meanwhile, Gyaltsen Norbu has occupied an increasingly publicized role since he became an adult, joining a high -level Chinese political body, often appearing at important Beijing events and meeting a large crowd in the Tibetan regions of China.
The disputed appointment of Panchen Lama is widely seen by the experts and the community of Tibetan exiles while Beijing tries to open the way to the passage and reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, who lived in exile since fleeing to India following a Tibetan failure against the regulations of the Communist Party in 1959.
For decades, the Dalai Lama was a persistent thorn on the side of Beijing while he commanded the loyalty of many Tibetans of exile and kept their struggle for greater living autonomy on the world stage. Chinese officials condemned the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize as a separatist and wolf in monks.
Dalai Lama said he would publish details on his succession Towards his 90th anniversary in July. In his latest book, Voice for the Voiceless, the Dalai Lama said that his successor was born in the free world, which he described as outside China.
Beijing insisted that he would choose his successor as well as the reincarnation of all Tibetan Buddhist lamas, but the Dalai Lama and his supporters said that any successor appointed by China would not be respected.
