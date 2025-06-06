The Musk-Trump fight explodes a critical alliance in American politics





CNN –

Elon Musk said Thursday that President Donald Trump could not have won a second term without his help, an assertion that cannot be easily proven or refuted. What is clear is that the Trumps campaign is based strongly on him.

Last year, Trump hit Musk, the richest person in the world, essentially to lead their functioning to the field in the main states of the battlefield like Pennsylvania. The more than $ 290 million that the multi -loving has plowed in the 2024 elections to stimulate the Republicans of Trump and Congress made him the greatest donor publicly disclosed in federal competitions from last year.

The War of the Words of Thursdays between the two billionaires marked the implosion of an unprecedented candidate-donor relationship in American policy. And that has renewed a debate on the question of whether Musk was really as decisive in the victory of Trumps 2024 as in an article, writing: without me, Trump would have lost the elections, DEMS would control the room and the Republicans were 51 to 49 years old in the Senate.

It's incredibly arrogant to say, but it's probably true, said Dennis Lennox, a republican strategist in the state of the battlefield of Michigan.

Musk and Trump capitalized on a decision in 2024 of the Federal Electoral Commission which granted campaigns the ability to coordinate with the external political action committees on the paying soldier.

Musks America PAC spent more than $ 97 million for soil and field operations alone, federal files show that tens of millions of additional people for digital advertisements, texts and telephone calls while the Musk team worked to reveal the voters on behalf of Trumps during the last section of the poll.

Lennox has listed several reasons for winning Trumps in Michigan and other key states, including the public's response to assassination attempts on Trump and the tumult on the Democratic ticket that saw the president of the time, Kamala Harris, replace former President Joe Biden as a norm of the games.

But Lennox also attributes to the use of X musks, the social media platform that he bought and renowned on Twitter, to amplify pro-Trump messages, as well as the test of the Musc operation.

It is difficult to quantify exactly what America Pac did and did not do during the elections because their effort was, literally and figuratively, all throwing and the sink of the kitchen against the blue wall in the hope that something has cracked to deliver a victory to Trump.

The political operation of musks has not just struck at the doors in key states. He launched a competition which offered a million dollars in gifts to the voters of the Swing States which attracted a legal examination.

Then there was Musk himself. He appeared with Trump during a October rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first assassination attempt against Trump months earlier. He almost camped in Pennsylvania in the last days of the countryside, welcoming his own town hall with voters.

Musk spoke during a rally after the second inauguration of Trumps and assumed a very publicized role, the Department of Effectiveness of the Trumps government, supervising an effort to reduce the size of the government which did not succeed in Musks, originally indicated the objectives.

His star had fallen with Trump before his departure from the government and his criticism of the Trumps Signature legislative package, attacks that set their relationship and led to the public struggle of Thursdays.

And there were also signs that he did not have the same political touch.

Musk deployed many of its 2024 tactics in April in the Supreme Wisconsin Court race, spending more than $ 20 million to stimulate a conservative and headliner of their own pre -electoral rally in the state.

This time, his candidate lost 10 points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/05/politics/elon-musk-trump-political-alliance-election-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos